Home Opinions Editorials

'Operation Dost' winning hearts in quake-ravaged Turkiye

On a different note, earthquakes are a regular occurrence in that part of the world as the tectonic plates are seismically active.

Published: 11th February 2023 12:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2023 12:39 AM   |  A+A-

India's NDRF personnel along with the Turkish Army during rescue and relief operations in earthquake-hit Turkiye, in Gaziantep, Feb.10, 2023. (Photo | PTI)

Two images of Indian personnel deployed in earthquake-hit Turkiye were heartwarming on a day when the body count was otherwise grim, as the toll there and in neighbouring Syria has topped 21,000. A video of a stretchered six-year-old girl wrapped in a blanket with a rescuer carefully holding her neck after pulling the child out of a Turkiye rubble showed the professional skills and empathy of the Indian NDRF teams working there as part of Operation Dost. Every life saved is a victory against time and the elements.

The survival window is rapidly closing in the region where rain and freezing temperatures have made rescue that much more difficult. The other photo was of a grateful local woman hugging and kissing a female Indian Army personnel at what appeared to be a field hospital that got operational in Turkiye. India has already sent loads of relief materials besides personnel, sniffer dogs and specialised equipment for the rescue efforts. 

It was a quick outreach to save lives in their hour of need without geopolitical considerations. Contrast it with Turkiye President Erdogan shooing off Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif hours before he was to board a flight to Ankara to offer his condolences, and the short shrift he got is stark. To put it in context, Erdogan has been raising Kashmir in the global fora for quite some time now at the behest of Pakistan, though his position was quite nuanced at the UN General Assembly last year. The softer tone was seen as the outcome of his one-on-one with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Samarkand Summit.

On a different note, earthquakes are a regular occurrence in that part of the world as the tectonic plates are seismically active. Yet, there is growing evidence that this was a man-made tragedy in Turkiye as quite a few multi-storeyed buildings that collapsed like pancakes were claimed to be quake-proof when sold to prospective home buyers. The heat is already on the housing sector regulators. No wonder Erdogan is grappling with popular anger at ground zero.

As for Syria, India has flown in relief supplies despite global sanctions, as curbs don’t matter when the scale of the tragedy is colossal. The need of the hour is to reach food, water, shelter and medical aid for the thousands of survivors on both sides of the border to avert another gargantuan humanitarian crisis.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Turkey Earthquake Syria Earthquake Turkey NDRF Operation Dost
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Gujarat: Tremor of 3.8 magnitude recorded in Surat, no one hurt; epicentre in sea, says ISR
Image used for representational purpose
Haryana dress code in govt hospitals: Hairstyles, makeup, long nails, skirts by staff to attract action
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
ED arrests son of YSR Congress MP in Delhi excise policy money laundering case
The chief minister laid foundation stone for new Secretariat building on June 27, 2019.
Will demolish domes of new Telangana Secretariat if elected to power: BJP state chief

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp