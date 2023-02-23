Traffic management over more flyovers

The citizens of Bengaluru have set off on a collision course with the Karnataka government ever since Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced the Sankey Road flyover a couple of months ago. Residents are turning up for the ‘Flyover Beda’ (no flyover) protest and have put forth technical and environmental arguments since the adjoining Sankey Tank is also an important factor. For local residents, mature trees flanking the Sankey Road boulevard will be uprooted, and one of the Garden City’s greenest avenues will be destroyed.

This is not all. A fortnight ago, Bommai suddenly announced 11 new flyovers across Bengaluru and claimed they would provide long-lasting solutions to traffic congestion. His claims do not appear to be based on ground reality—the city’s existing 47 flyovers have done little to solve traffic issues. The first flyover at Hebbal remains gridlocked at peak hour, some have developed cracks and potholes, yet others are barely wide enough for two vehicles. Most of them are monstrosities which have inspired both memes and movies. There have also been numerous accidents, with victims falling to death from flyovers.

Traffic experts opine that a two-lane flyover should be 8.5m wide for comfortable movement, but most of Bengaluru’s overpasses fail to comply with this standard. Experts also say that flyovers do not offer solutions and that their placement is critical. Undoubtedly, the new expressways to the airport and Electronic City are better, but that is not reason enough to turn the city of gardens into a ‘city of flyovers’.

It is apparent that CM Bommai wants to present a vision of a glitzy metropolis to poll-bound Karnataka but does not appear to have his finger on the citizens’ pulse.

He must remember that residents had stepped up to protest against the steel flyover project mooted by the Congress government and have also taken up legal battles for the city’s tree cover. Citizens want the government to understand that such projects are self-destructive, and the average Bengalurean does not want flyovers. Instead of pumping crores into new flyovers, the government should focus on better public transport and traffic management. After the efficient ADGP M A Saleem was posted as Special Commissioner, Bengaluru’s traffic situation has significantly improved. If experts are roped in, solutions can be found and implemented.

