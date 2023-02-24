Home Opinions Editorials

Violence as political strategy reprehensible

The unsavoury episode at Gannavaram was preceded by a war of words between the leaders of the two sides.

Car set on fire, ablaze

Car set on fire by YSRC workers at TDP office in Gannavaram. (Photo | Express)

Political violence has frequently been raising its ugly head in Andhra Pradesh, the latest being clashes between workers of the ruling YSRC and Opposition TDP cadre at Gannavaram near Vijayawada. Earlier, it appeared as though local rivalries triggered these incidents. Upon closer examination, one cannot but conclude that there could be a method to this madness.

The unsavoury episode at Gannavaram was preceded by a war of words between the leaders of the two sides. From the TDP, spokesman Pattabhiram threw the gauntlet at legislator Vallabhaneni Vamsi using language that can only be called inflammatory. Not content with that, he rushed to Gannavaram along with party workers, where the YSRC activists also gathered in good numbers. The ensuing clashes resulted in the ransacking of the TDP office. The police tried to bring the situation under control, but a circle inspector sustained head injuries in the melee. In the visuals, TDP activists could be seen charging towards the police. The police have identified those behind the attack on the TDP office and took 11, including Pattabhiram, into custody. What followed clearly betrayed the intentions of the accused. The TDP spokesman seems to have committed perjury when he complained to the local court that cops had thrashed him. A medical examination revealed he had a swollen palm, not lathi wounds on any other part. Nonetheless, alleged photos of his wounds were circulated widely, and the TDP went to town, accusing the police and calling their political rivals names.

We think the TDP is economical with the truth because in the past, too, Pattabhiram was allegedly thrashed by unidentified miscreants. Then too, the party and its sympathisers claimed political violence only to pipe down after reports of the man’s personal rivalries began surfacing. Besides, videos of a TDP leader are circulating in which he is seen advising his party men to lie to the courts. If this is authentic, as it appears to be, it is unfortunate that the TDP seeks to instigate violence by resorting to provocative acts, threatening opponents and the police. And it is equally dismaying that the YSRC is taking the bait repeatedly. TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, during his first stint in power, had successfully stemmed political violence. Ironically, he is now losing control of even his party leaders. If this is a strategy to paint the government in poor light, it will go down as yet another of his strategic blunders.

