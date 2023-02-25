Congress’s push for 2024 leader role queers opposition unity pitch

Two statements over the past week, one by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and the other by Rahul Gandhi, come as a dampener for the opposition’s unity moves. Kharge said an alliance government will replace the Narendra Modi regime in 2024, and Congress will lead that alliance. Rahul chose to attack a potential ally—Trinamool Congress—calling it the BJP’s B-team. When most opposition parties admit there can’t be an alternative government without Congress, Kharge’s remarks are seen as the party’s pre-condition for opposition unity.

Two statements over the past week, one by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and the other by Rahul Gandhi, come as a dampener for the opposition’s unity moves. Kharge said an alliance government will replace the Narendra Modi regime in 2024, and Congress will lead that alliance. Rahul chose to attack a potential ally—Trinamool Congress—calling it the BJP’s B-team. When most opposition parties admit there can’t be an alternative government without Congress, Kharge’s remarks are seen as the party’s pre-condition for opposition unity. The Congress-led alliances in 2014 and 2019 but faced humiliating defeats both times. It was routed in states where it was in a direct fight with the BJP. Its tally in the Lok Sabha is at a historic low. A display of arrogance at this juncture is a recipe for disaster. No doubt, the mood in Congress has changed after the success of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, but there is no proof yet that the mood of the people has also changed. The party knows too well there can be no challenge to the BJP unless the entire opposition joins hands. It was expected of Congress to make efforts to bring all parties on one platform. Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar is openly appealing to Congress to initiate discussions with the opposition. Congress has instead attempted to assume the leadership role unilaterally. Kharge also said his party is talking to other opposition parties. Which are these parties? Nitish Kumar runs the Bihar government in alliance with Congress. He claims to be waiting for Congress to initiate opposition unity efforts. Other Congress allies deny having had any discussions on an election strategy for 2024. So who all has Congress been talking to? Are they agreeable to being led by Congress? Then there are other regional parties that have defeated the BJP in their respective states and are against accepting Congress leadership. These parties, with over a hundred Lok Sabha seats between them, prefer being a non-Congress opposition group. With most opposition parties charting their own course, Congress would have done well to initiate talks with them rather than make unilateral announcements about its leadership role.