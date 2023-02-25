Home Opinions Editorials

Congress’s push for 2024 leader role queers opposition unity pitch

The party knows too well there can be no challenge to the BJP unless the entire opposition joins hands.

Published: 25th February 2023 01:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2023 01:28 AM   |  A+A-

Congress

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

Two statements over the past week, one by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and the other by Rahul Gandhi, come as a dampener for the opposition’s unity moves. Kharge said an alliance government will replace the Narendra Modi regime in 2024, and Congress will lead that alliance. Rahul chose to attack a potential ally—Trinamool Congress—calling it the BJP’s B-team. When most opposition parties admit there can’t be an alternative government without Congress, Kharge’s remarks are seen as the party’s pre-condition for opposition unity.

The Congress-led alliances in 2014 and 2019 but faced humiliating defeats both times. It was routed in states where it was in a direct fight with the BJP. Its tally in the Lok Sabha is at a historic low. A display of arrogance at this juncture is a recipe for disaster. No doubt, the mood in Congress has changed after the success of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, but there is no proof yet that the mood of the people has also changed.

The party knows too well there can be no challenge to the BJP unless the entire opposition joins hands. It was expected of Congress to make efforts to bring all parties on one platform. Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar is openly appealing to Congress to initiate discussions with the opposition. Congress has instead attempted to assume the leadership role unilaterally. Kharge also said his party is talking to other opposition parties. Which are these parties? Nitish Kumar runs the Bihar government in alliance with Congress. He claims to be waiting for Congress to initiate opposition unity efforts. Other Congress allies deny having had any discussions on an election strategy for 2024.

So who all has Congress been talking to? Are they agreeable to being led by Congress? Then there are other regional parties that have defeated the BJP in their respective states and are against accepting Congress leadership. These parties, with over a hundred Lok Sabha seats between them, prefer being a non-Congress opposition group. With most opposition parties charting their own course, Congress would have done well to initiate talks with them rather than make unilateral announcements about its leadership role.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress Rahul Gandhi
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das and other dignitaries during the G20 FM meet, in Bengaluru, Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Russian officials ‘rebuked’ by some in G20 FM meet
Sonia Gandhi and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel at the 85th plenary session of the Congress party in Nava Raipur on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Opposition unity ineffective without us, says Congress at plenary session
A healthcare worker administers the Covid-19 vaccine to a man in Chennai. (File Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
3.4 million lives saved by Covid vaccination programme: Report
Rescue operation underway after a wall of a building collapsed at Daurala in Meerut, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Seven killed, 30 trapped in wall collapse in Meerut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp