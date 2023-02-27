Khera’s arrest and the politics of brand management

For those who don’t follow the 24x7 news cycle, Congress leader Pawan Khera’s dramatic arrest and release for a slur against Prime Minister Narendra Modi could have appeared straight out of a Bollywood potboiler. Except that it happened and added to the rising graph of over-reactions the nation has been struggling to wrap its head around. Everything about it was over the top—from Khera’s unacceptable ribbing of the PM in the wake of the Adani group’s market meltdown to Assam having nothing better to do than flying in a police team to nab him, his dramatic deplaning from a Raipurbound aircraft in Delhi and protests on the tarmac.

The subsequent ‘kabar khudegi’ Congress hyperbole, too, fell into the same category, giving Modi yet another opportunity to play victim during his poll campaign in Meghalaya. Thankfully, the Supreme Court restored sanity by ordering interim bail but gave Khera a piece of its mind, saying, “there must be some level of discourse”.

The government’s broadside against George Soros, who postulated that Adani’s downfall could weaken Modi’s grip at the Centre, was another disproportionate reaction to criticism. So was the taxman’s recent knock on BBC in India weeks after its docuseries on the 2002 Gujarat riots. The arrest of a professor by the Bengal Police over a cartoon of the Chief Minister; the Punjab Police going after a Delhi BJP functionary for his perceived slight against Arvind Kejriwal; and the crackdown against YouTubers in Tamil Nadu are a few examples of how thin-skinned parties in power can be across the spectrum.

Though the right to dissent is essential in a democracy, criticism is increasingly seen as challenging law and order. Often excessive police force is used to intimidate those with contrary views, warning them not to mess around with the power elite. Looking at it differently, the Modis, Mamatas and Kejriwals are the biggest brands of their respective parties. Organisations that fail to protect their brands from harm—like the Congress did to prime minister Manmohan Singh during the UPA rule— cannot escape its consequences, hence the counter activity and display of fierce loyalty. If the freedom of speech gets trampled in the process, then so be it, appears to be the thought process. But if the action is out of line with democratic principles, it ought to be called out unequivocally.

For those who don’t follow the 24x7 news cycle, Congress leader Pawan Khera’s dramatic arrest and release for a slur against Prime Minister Narendra Modi could have appeared straight out of a Bollywood potboiler. Except that it happened and added to the rising graph of over-reactions the nation has been struggling to wrap its head around. Everything about it was over the top—from Khera’s unacceptable ribbing of the PM in the wake of the Adani group’s market meltdown to Assam having nothing better to do than flying in a police team to nab him, his dramatic deplaning from a Raipurbound aircraft in Delhi and protests on the tarmac. The subsequent ‘kabar khudegi’ Congress hyperbole, too, fell into the same category, giving Modi yet another opportunity to play victim during his poll campaign in Meghalaya. Thankfully, the Supreme Court restored sanity by ordering interim bail but gave Khera a piece of its mind, saying, “there must be some level of discourse”. The government’s broadside against George Soros, who postulated that Adani’s downfall could weaken Modi’s grip at the Centre, was another disproportionate reaction to criticism. So was the taxman’s recent knock on BBC in India weeks after its docuseries on the 2002 Gujarat riots. The arrest of a professor by the Bengal Police over a cartoon of the Chief Minister; the Punjab Police going after a Delhi BJP functionary for his perceived slight against Arvind Kejriwal; and the crackdown against YouTubers in Tamil Nadu are a few examples of how thin-skinned parties in power can be across the spectrum.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Though the right to dissent is essential in a democracy, criticism is increasingly seen as challenging law and order. Often excessive police force is used to intimidate those with contrary views, warning them not to mess around with the power elite. Looking at it differently, the Modis, Mamatas and Kejriwals are the biggest brands of their respective parties. Organisations that fail to protect their brands from harm—like the Congress did to prime minister Manmohan Singh during the UPA rule— cannot escape its consequences, hence the counter activity and display of fierce loyalty. If the freedom of speech gets trampled in the process, then so be it, appears to be the thought process. But if the action is out of line with democratic principles, it ought to be called out unequivocally.