Alertness, tact must define state response

Let us not talk about a bunch of people demanding Khalistan as if it is an everyday routine by a street-corner gang.

Supporters of pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal Singh protesting outside Ajnala police station in Amritpur

Let us not talk about a bunch of people demanding Khalistan as if it is an everyday routine by a street-corner gang. The call goes against the sovereignty of the country and has seditious connotations. It has to be taken seriously. Provided, of course, there is conclusive evidence that those espousing the cause in Punjab currently are serious and have public backing. That is the first thing the Central and state intelligence agencies need to confirm, as also check if they have the support of external agents. India has gone through this route before, paying the price.

We can only learn from past mistakes. This time, the people of Punjab, especially the Sikhs, have shown no inclination to support the separatist demand. They are eager to claim a floating population of riff-raff gangs all over the state, trying to piggyback on causes not their own, like the farmers’ agitation last year, and create mayhem. This time, in the case of the ruckus caused by Amritpal Singh and his cohorts, it went a bit out of control. Singh appears to follow his principle of gate crashing and overwhelming the police with strong picketing. That is what he did at Ajnala police station near Amritsar, where a vociferous crowd gathered demanding the release of Singh’s aide. The crowd carried the Palki Sahib of Sri Guru Granth Sahib as a shield to break the barricade.

The AAP government in Punjab did the right thing, using tact to defuse a possibly calamitous situation if something were to happen to the holy book by freeing Singh’s aide. That the police maintained calm even though sections of the crowd brandished swords and guns and shouted provocative slogans is laudable. They remained cool despite six police officials getting hurt in the melee. The crowd dispersed.

There was a quick realisation among the Sikhs that Amritpal Singh did wrong by using the holy book as a shield which showed his intentions were not innocent. The state government can now do the necessary policing to study the antecedents of Singh and his patrons if any. It must monitor the movement of Singh and his gang and ensure they do not play with law and order again. Notwithstanding the bickering between the BJP and AAP on the issue, Central and state intelligence agencies need to work together and exchange notes to be on the same page when monitoring the gang’s activities.

