Naveen Patnaik serves please-all budget for 2024 poll battle

Odisha government’s last full budget before the 2024 electoral battle is big in size and intentions.

Published: 28th February 2023 12:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2023 12:19 AM   |  A+A-

Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (Photo | Special Arrangement)

Odisha government’s last full budget before the 2024 electoral battle is big in size and intentions. At Rs 2.3 lakh crore, the budget marks a 15% jump in size over the current fiscal which is in sync with the state’s stated objective of growing at 8%, tracking ahead of the national average in the next financial year. Its programme expenditure is projected to rise by 25%. The budget is clearly focused on priority sector commitments with a clear eye on the upcoming polls. The Odisha Budget 2023–24, presented by Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari late last week, came with 20 new initiatives with a total outlay of over Rs 7,200 crore. From a Rs 50 crore electric scooter scheme for women self-help groups under Mission Shakti to a Rs 120 crore livelihood initiative for the tribal groups, it had a definitive targeting of the ruling BJD’s core voter base while attempting to make inroads into BJP’s base, respectively.

The budget makes a sumptuous Rs 6,224 crore allocation for Mission Shakti and Women and Child Development, giving the two departments a 12% higher provisioning than the current fiscal. Women are the key constituents of Naveen’s voter base, and the budget remains committed to their cause. Then there is the provision of Rs 100 crore for direct international air connectivity to the state, which clearly articulates that the government is aware of a modern, young Odisha’s aspirations.

At a macro view, this year’s budget goes big on social and infrastructure spending. Health gets a hefty 27% higher allocation at Rs 16,048 crore, while piped water supply has witnessed the highest increase of 58%with an outlay of over Rs 13,215 crore. Investment in road, air and railway infrastructure is pegged at Rs 19,452 crore. Education and skilling, industries and disaster management retain much focus. So does the agriculture and allied sector, which has been allocated over Rs 24,000 crore in the budget. Not to mention sports which, with an outlay of Rs 1,217 crore, will consolidate the state’s positioning as the new sports hub of India. Much of the flexibility in budgeting can be attributed to the sharp public finance management of the Naveen Patnaik government, which has put Odisha Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Act 2005 to excellent implementation and lifted the state out of the morasses of debt in the early 2000s to the current high-revenue stage. A please-all poll budget, it stays the course too.

