Marquee event to test  Odisha’s commitment

Three days from today, India would again be glued to a game whose heart has throbbed for over a century and a half across the sport’s historical landscape. Hockey is certain to see a celebration in the next fortnight as the global marquee event will be played across two venues in Odisha. The state, considered the cradle of hockey, has gone all out to lay the perfect platform. Not bogged down by Covid and building a jaw-dropping stadium complete with world-class amenities in the dusty bowls of Sundargarh’s Rourkela in barely about 15 months, the Naveen Patnaik-led government has chalked up quite a few milestones to make the global event happen. It has not just created a niche, enviable sports infrastructure. It has moved at a break-neck speed to put air connectivity, communication and tourism in place to show its emergence as India’s new sports capital.

When it comes to hockey, the administration has shown it would stop at nothing. For a state that had in the past offered the riches of raw talent of the game, Odisha pledged to renew its relationship with hockey in 2013. From starting its own sports franchise to hosting the first FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup in 2018, the state has only doubled down its efforts. This time, the spread is far more democratised, with the government reaching out to every nook and cranny of the district to showcase the game and the event. Chief ministers of all states have been invited directly to witness the blue riband event. Naveen is ensuring no one misses this one.

In India’s Olympic history, there is not another sport which gave the country such lofty glory as hockey has, but when it had fallen in bad times, Odisha stepped up to become the first state to sponsor the national teams, offering them not only cash riches which the game was so starved of but also top-class training, talent scouting and structural reforms. This reaped dividends in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games when the men’s hockey team ended a 41-year-old medal drought while the women missed it by a hair’s breadth. Odisha is only giving what hockey truly deserves. The significance of a second hockey world cup—back-to-back—would take a while to sink in, and the country and the game would have so much to thank Odisha for.

