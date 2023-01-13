Value education a must-learn for all

A stand-out suggestion floated at a crucial round-table meeting on introducing value education in schools by the Karnataka Department of School Education and Literacy on January 9 was that value education is extended to professionals and bureaucrats, too.

The basis of value education with its inherent moral moorings is that an ideal citizen is never born but made. Value education is fundamental to social progress and harmony. It highlights the importance of honesty, respecting others, empathetic behaviour, critical thinking, loyalty and solidarity. These become the ethical foundations for individuals to develop into fine human beings, collectively ensuring a better, safer world. Valuing others’ lives is an important part of it.

It plays a pivotal role in an individual becoming more tolerant, enabling thinking beyond political, cultural or religious differences, and developing a protective nature towards vulnerable groups in society and—as part of it—conserving global, regional and local environments. This begins at home in the very elementary stages of one’s life. And schools play a crucial role in shaping an individual’s character. But it does not end there. It gains even more significance in the outside world. That is when social and professional interactions increase, and good behaviour and conduct get expressed to benefit society. Value education must be taken up in formal schooling right from the early years to ensure students turn into fine adults.

Unfortunately, generations of Indians have gone through schooling without value education or with little exposure to it. Rote learning and pursuit of marks with an eye on qualifying for desired academic streams and courses took preference. That compromised an extremely important part of one’s development. This has resulted in indifference, negligence, selfishness and pursuit of quick monetary gains becoming rampant in our country.

Unruly behaviour, like people urinating on fellow passengers, under-construction structures collapsing and claiming lives in Bengaluru, and construction with disregard for the environment causing an impending catastrophe in Joshimath, are just a few examples resulting from compromising value education so far. Karnataka plans to introduce value education in schools from 2023–24. It should take it up for all ages too. But, it needs to be delinked from political agendas because if it fails to do so, “loaded” value education could be self-destructive.

