Home Opinions Editorials

Unwanted food debate at Kerala arts festival

The government should have acted more responsibly and curtailed the discussion before it took a communal turn.

Published: 14th January 2023 01:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2023 01:41 AM   |  A+A-

CM Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurates the 61st State School Arts Festival in Kozhikode. (Photo | E Gokul)

CM Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurates the 61st State School Arts Festival in Kozhikode. (Photo | E Gokul)

This time the Kerala School Arts Festival, the largest gathering of budding artists in Asia, hit the headlines for the wrong reasons. More than enjoying the feast of dance and music presentations, people seem to have relished the controversy surrounding the food served, spicing up the debate with communal and casteist ingredients. As it usually happens, the spark flared from social media. Questions were raised about the practice of serving only vegetarian spreads for the contestants and officials, a custom followed for decades. Heavy phrases like ‘Brahminical hegemony’ were casually and irresponsibly thrown into the discourse, making the master chef’s caste the main focus of the debate, not the food he served.

As the clamour for a non-veg menu got louder, Minister for Education V Sivankutty suddenly declared that the government would consider changing the festival manual to bring in the change. The contour of the discussion then changed with the Hindu Aikya Vedi asserting that it would block halal food. Veg and non-veg thus became not just two varieties of food but the symbols of two cultures, which are jostling for supremacy. As the controversy raged, the chef, Pazhayidom Mohanan Namboothiri, announced he will stay away from the festival from now on. He also made a disturbing observation that his team had to stand guard in the kitchen as he feared sabotage.

The unwanted debate has left a lingering distaste. The government should have acted more responsibly and curtailed the discussion before it took a communal turn. As Indian Union Muslim League leader K P A Majeed said, Sivankutty could have ignored the demand for non-veg food raised through inconsequential social media accounts. Those who triggered the debate probably had nefarious intentions, and, unfortunately, the government fell prey to their designs. It should have considered the practical issues involved in including non-veg in a feast that is served to more than 20,000 people at a time.

Moreover, no one has complained about the quality of the vegetarian food served in the past. What is important is serving safe food, not providing variety. The debate is also a warning signal. Recent developments in Kerala highlight the alarming fact that even innocuous and insignificant issues are assuming communal dimensions with the slightest provocation. It points to the presence of a deep-seated malady in Kerala society, which looks for occasions to manifest itself.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala School Arts Festival
India Matters
Cover of Malayalam translation of Ravi Raman’s book
Book adds to narrative of ‘Struggle’ that toppled EMS government in Kerala
Nobel laureate Amartya Sen (Photo | PTI)
CAA implementation to reduce role of minorities: Amartya Sen
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Moradabad trader assaulted, forced to chant religious slogans onboard Padmawat Express
Congress' Jalandhar MP Santokh Chaudhary
Congress MP Santokh Chaudhary dies during Bharat Jodo Yatra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp