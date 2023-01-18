Home Opinions Editorials

Davos in shadow of recession, growing disparity

However, a second round of recession in one decade will be the more dominant issue as corporations and the rich nations count the cost on their economies and businesses.

Published: 18th January 2023 01:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2023 01:38 AM   |  A+A-

World Economic Forum, Davos, Davos Summit

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)

The World Economic Forum (WEF), the annual conclave attended by CEOs and national leaders to assess where Planet Earth is headed, opened in Davos, Switzerland, on Monday under the long shadow of an imminent recession. A WEF survey of economists showed two-thirds expect a global recession this year, with some 18 per cent considering it “extremely likely”. Another PwC survey of CEOs released on Monday pointed in the same direction, with 73 per cent forecasting global economic growth to decline over the next 12 months. This is the most pessimistic outlook in a decade, PwC said, and quite the opposite of the optimism we saw in 2021 and 2022.

Meanwhile, international charity Oxfam, which has been underlining growing inequality for the last few years, stirred the pot further at Davos, claiming the world’s richest 1 per cent had grabbed nearly two-thirds of the $42 trillion in new wealth created since the pandemic kicked off in 2020. This is almost twice what was earned by the 99 per cent at the bottom of the pyramid, the ‘Survival of the Richest’ report said. The divisions at the Forum were further exacerbated with climate change activists led by Greta Thunberg giving a ‘cease and desist’ notice to big oil companies to “immediately stop opening any new oil, gas or coal extraction sites, and stop blocking the clean energy transition we all so urgently need.”

Considering the heat waves and flooding the world has seen, one can expect climate change to be big on the agenda. However, a second round of recession in one decade will be the more dominant issue as corporations and the rich nations count the cost on their economies and businesses. For India, which is registering 6.4 per cent growth, it is not recession but poverty and the increasing disparity that is clamouring for attention. The Oxfam report highlights India’s top 1 per cent owned more than 40.5 per cent of its total wealth in 2021, and in 2022 the number of billionaires in the country increased to 166 from 102 in 2020. However, in tax collection, the poor pay the price. About 64 per cent of the total GST came from the bottom 50 per cent of the population, while only 4 per cent came from the top 10 per cent. A mere 2 per cent tax on the country’s billionaires may be sufficient to fund India’s nutrition programme for two years. To set this right, the Union finance minister should consider a more equitable tax regime in the upcoming Budget. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
World Economic Forum Davos Davos Summit Recession
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Four in five professionals in India considering job change in 2023
NCP leader Nawab Malik. (Photo |PTI)
FIR against Nawab Malik's son, daughter-in-law for allegedly using fake documents in visa application
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Delhi-Centre services row: AAP govt seeks clear demarcation of power, SC reserves verdict
Image of BSF personnel used for representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
BSF seizes Chinese weapons dropped by Pakistan drone 8 km inside Indian territory in Punjab

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp