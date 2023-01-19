Home Opinions Editorials

Eco-Mess so unding alarm bells in the western ghats

Locals unhappy with the large-scale deforestation say it will affect natural rainwater flow, and have taken the Foundation to court.

Published: 19th January 2023 12:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2023 12:55 AM   |  A+A-

A stretch of the Western Ghats. (Photo | D Hemanth, EPS)

The disaster unfolding in Joshimath was waiting to happen, sooner rather than later, given the untrammelled development, deforestation and tunnelling for roads and power projects. The story of Joshimath in Uttarakhand is not restricted to the Himalayas, degradation is visible in the Eastern and Western Ghats and other mountain ranges too. The Western Ghats, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, has lost over 20,000 hectares of rainforest over the past two decades. Environmental experts have already sounded alarm bells on the frequent landslides and floods in Kerala, and more recently Kodagu, where entire villages were swallowed up as land parcels were displaced. Each monsoon signals climate change and there is a large-scale displacement of wildlife forced out of shrinking habitats. The main causes are mining, sand quarrying, building of roads and tourism projects. The authorities continue to sanction projects and the development lobby rides roughshod over rules and clearances. The environment-livelihood quarrel continues, with the government having rejected the Kasturirangan report which proposes 37% of the Ghats should be declared eco-sensitive.

A new worry for Karnataka is the degradation of Nandi Hills, a tourism hotspot in Bengaluru’s backyard, and home to resorts and tony housing projects. Farmers are selling out to realtors, who are building holiday homes in the foothills. The government has planned a ropeway project to attract more tourists and sanctioned the construction of a spiritual centre by the Isha Foundation on 10 acres of land. Locals unhappy with the large-scale deforestation say it will affect natural rainwater flow and have taken the Foundation to court. It is said to be in contravention of the Thippagondanahalli Ordinance 2004. Two monsoons ago, there was a landslip in the Brahmagiri range, and the road to Nandi was washed away. It was the first such eco-disaster here, the result of illegal sand mining and clearing of forests.

Instead of paying heed to ecologists, the government has accelerated degeneration by giving a boost to religious tourism, the new money-spinner. The irony today is that Nandi Hills, once the origin of six rivers and drinking water source for Bengaluru, now faces an acute shortage of water, and there are plans to pump treated water from the city to the hills.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Western Ghats Karnataka Deforestation Environmental Damage Climate Change
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (Photo | PTI)
Indian politics needs more like her: Jairam Ramesh on New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern 
The accident took place at 4.45 am at Repoli village in Raigad. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Nine people killed in truck-van collision on Mumbai-Goa highway in Maharashtra
Scientists say the estimated land loss due to erosion between 1990 and 2018 in Kancheepuram is around 186 hectares. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Waves take away big slice of Tamil Nadu coastline: Report
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
School shutdowns hurt students’ learning ability: Survey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp