Home Opinions Editorials

Govt must act to end film institute row

The celebrated director has alleged a deliberate attempt by some disgruntled elements in the institute to sabotage its operation.

Published: 19th January 2023 01:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2023 01:01 AM   |  A+A-

Students of KR Narayanan National Institute protest demanding the resignation of the institute's director alleging caste discrimination. (File Photo, BP Deepu, EPS)

Kerala’s K R Narayanan National Institute of Visual Science and Arts, named after the first Dalit president of India, has been on the boil for some time. A majority of the students and a few staff members of the state-run film institute have come out against its director Shankar Mohan, who happens to be the former director of the Kolkata film institute. They have raised many allegations against the current administration, including caste discrimination and deliberate attempts to undermine the reservation in admissions. While an office staffer has approached the SC/ST Commission, the casual sweepers have moved the Women’s Commission, complaining of discrimination by the director’s wife. Several new-generation filmmakers like Rajeev Ravi and Aashiq Abu and actors have extended solidarity to the protesting students and have supported their demand to remove the director. With regular classes getting affected, the students have even started organising parallel classes where new-generation filmmakers take classes for them.

Renowned filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan, the institute’s chairman, also drew flak for publicly backing the director while categorically rejecting all allegations of caste discrimination. The celebrated director has alleged a deliberate attempt by some disgruntled elements in the institute to sabotage its operation.

The situation at the institute has been allowed to drift far too long. The government must act now and decisively. The students’ complaints, if genuine, need to be addressed. Caste-based discrimination should not be tolerated. At the same time, the authorities must consider all aspects of the issue before taking action. Adoor and Shankar Mohan are experienced film professionals, and their views also need to be considered to ensure an unbiased resolution. The ongoing social media trial, primarily targeting Adoor, does in no way augur well for a progressive society like Kerala. The government-appointed commission led by former chief secretary K Jayakumar to look into the issue has reportedly found some merit in the students’ complaints. The students have written an open letter to Adoor flagging alleged casteism, indicating they are in the mood to stand down. With CPM leaders throwing their weight behind the filmmaker and thus indirectly backing the administration led by Shankar Mohan, the situation is heading towards an impasse. That should be avoided at any cost. Putting all considerations aside, the government must act in the interest of the film institute and its students.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KR Narayanan National Institute Shankar Mohan Adoor Gopalakrishnan
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (Photo | PTI)
Indian politics needs more like her: Jairam Ramesh on New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern 
The accident took place at 4.45 am at Repoli village in Raigad. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Nine people killed in truck-van collision on Mumbai-Goa highway in Maharashtra
Scientists say the estimated land loss due to erosion between 1990 and 2018 in Kancheepuram is around 186 hectares. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Waves take away big slice of Tamil Nadu coastline: Report
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
School shutdowns hurt students’ learning ability: Survey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp