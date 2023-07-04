Home Opinions Editorials

Forget ‘spirit’, England should play by rules

After the match, Stokes said he wouldn’t want to win a Test match like that, while Pat Cummins maintained that the dismissal was well within the rules.

Published: 04th July 2023 12:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2023 12:18 AM   |  A+A-

England captain Ben Stokes celebrates with team mates during the first Ashes test match between England and Australia

As yet another enthralling Ashes Test ended on Sunday at cricket’s cathedral, Lord’s, with Australia going 2–0 up in the series, the talking point was neither England captain Ben Stokes’ valiant ton nor Nathan Lyon hobbling out to bat on Saturday for the visitors. No, not even the barrage of bouncers that dominated the match. Instead, it was a fair dismissal. Australia wicketkeeper Alex Carey threw back the ball to stump Jonny Bairstow, who appeared to have casually left the crease, assuming the ball was dead. Usman Khawaja was abused in the Long Room by the members of the Marylebone Cricket Club. The English crowd booed the visitors, calling them ‘Cheating Aussies’. The incident invoked the ‘spirit of cricket’ discourse again.

The argument was that Bairstow had no intention of stealing a run. After the match, Stokes said he wouldn’t want to win a Test match like that, while Pat Cummins maintained that the dismissal was well within the rules. What seemed baffling was the way the fans behaved. The vitriol spewed by some past England cricketers, too, has been off the charts. Geoffrey Boycott wants the Australian team to issue a public apology. For what? For following the rules? The only person who didn’t abide by the laws codified in the game was the one who suffered. Bairstow shouldn’t have left his crease. Commentating, Michael Atherton called it ‘dozy play’. That’s precisely what it was.

The script, of course, is familiar. There have been instances when out-of-the-ordinary ways of dismissing a batter have been questioned. There is no better example than R Ashwin running out Jos Buttler for leaving the crease at the non-striker’s end before the bowler released the ball. India’s star off-spinner has always maintained that if there is a rule, it should be considered part of the game. As for the dismissal, calling it unfair would be ridiculous.

It’s a dismissal that has been part of the game since the beginning of The Ashes—W G Grace ran out Sammy Jones, which was followed by England’s first home defeat and the birth of this rivalry in 1882. Current England head coach Brendon McCullum effected such runouts, including the one to dismiss his assistant coach Paul Collingwood. You can’t keep invoking something that’s, at best—notional—and claim to be the aggrieved party. England has been guilty of this far too often. Suggest they start playing by the rules.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ashes Test australia Ben Stokes
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp