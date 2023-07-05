Plastic-free matter of duty, not choice

Another International Plastic Bag Free Day went unnoticed, and the ubiquitous plastic bag remains a convenience and a menace. The day serves to remind people to reduce their dependence on plastics, but appears to have had little impact on their collective consciousness. Plastic pollution is a burning global issue proliferating the earth, from the mountains and forests to rivers, beaches and oceans, killing marine life, wild animals and domesticated cattle. It is said that plastic bags kill about one lakh animals annually. Pollution starts with the smallest unit, the plastic bag, which local vendors use. The trend of online ordering of goods and food now compounds its use. Each household contributes its mite to the growing

plastic mountain.

The ill effects of plastic impact many aspects of human life, primarily health, leading to asthma, obesity and cancer. Plastic production releases harmful chemicals which affect the lungs, heart and kidneys, especially of children. Plastic chokes drainage systems in cities and has led to flooding, with Mumbai’s infamous floods of 2005 being a prime example. The recent underpass flooding in Bengaluru which claimed a young life was also caused by a drain choked with plastic. After a devastating flood in 1998, Bangladesh was the first country to ban plastic. India, too, banned single-use plastic last year.

The Karnataka government took the initiative in 2016, banning plastic less than 40 microns thick, but failed to enforce it. Manufacturing units continued to thrive, and efforts to shut them were unsuccessful, with the workers’ livelihoods taking precedence. More recently, the government took tougher steps, like imposing heavy fines on retail vendors and introducing compostable plastic bags, but its effects still need to be visible. The government must realise the jobs of a few thousand people cannot be allowed to play havoc with the environment and should rehabilitate them before shutting down the plastic bag units.

Environmentalists may cry hoarse about the dangers of plastic, but they are up against an insensitive administration and an unthinking public. Yet, green warriors are bringing in a slow change, and it is heartening to see several eco-friendly initiatives and sustainable alternatives becoming a part of daily life. It is baffling why an intelligent human race, which can foretell the disastrous consequences of plastic, continues to use it. Quite simply, it’s hara-kiri on a global scale.

