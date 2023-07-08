Maharashtra matrix: Anti-defection law needs full overhaul

Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar’s decision to walk out with a group of eight party MLAs in Maharashtra and join the state government has brought the focus back on the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution, and with it, the need to plug legal loopholes and fine-tune the law relating to defections. The Tenth Schedule, added to the Constitution through the 52nd Amendment in 1985, brought into existence an anti-defection law. This law was introduced to prevent the subversion of the electoral mandate by stopping legislators from switching sides after getting elected on the ticket of a political party. The 91st Constitutional Amendment further strengthened the law by stipulating that a split will not be legal unless the breakaway group comprises two-thirds of a party’s total number of MLAs or MPs.

However, the provisions of this law have failed to stop the ‘Aaya Ram, Gaya Ram’ culture, and legislators have continued to defect, resulting in governments collapsing like a pack of cards—the last decade has seen more elected state governments fall than any other in the past. Defections by MLAs, and in some cases resignations in favour of a party other than the one whose ticket they have been elected on, has caused the fall of duly elected governments in some northeastern states, Goa, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, and now, Maharashtra. The Tenth Schedule and its subsequent amendment have been unable to arrest the trend.

The most glaring loophole in the anti-defection law is the role of the Speaker, who is the final adjudicator of the validity of a party split. The law, however, does not mandate a time limit for the Speaker to pronounce his or her decision. Being members of political parties, some Speakers do play a partisan role. In cases where a split suits their party, Speakers do not give the ruling until the term of the House ends. In the case of the Shiv Sena split in the present Maharashtra Assembly, the Supreme Court directed the Speaker to give his ruling “within a reasonable time”. But the ruling has not been given even after one year. And now, another party has split. Since there is no constitutional provision to force the Speaker to give the ruling within a timeframe, there is little the SC can do. Only a complete overhaul of the anti-defection law will help bring stability to the elected governments and respect for the people’s mandate.

