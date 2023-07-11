Home Opinions Editorials

A budget scaffold to the guarantees in Karnataka

The 2023–24 Karnataka state budget presented by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on July 7 has been in focus nationally vis-à-vis the fiscal management of the five poll guarantees.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah presents the first state Budget of his government in Assembly, in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)

The 2023–24 Karnataka state budget presented by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on July 7 has been in focus nationally vis-à-vis the fiscal management of the five poll guarantees. Congress has prescribed similar guarantees to be announced in other poll-bound states as promised by the state party unit during the poll campaign, as the guarantees turned out to be key factors in bringing the party to power in the Karnataka Assembly elections in May. So, it’s understandable that the budget is being watched.

Siddaramaiah, who also holds the finance portfolio, decided to shift the budget’s focus to raising funds for supporting the roll-out of the five guarantees—Anna Bhagya (10 kg rice per member of BPL families per month), Griha Lakshmi (Rs 2,000 per month for every woman head of the household); Yuva Nidhi (Rs 3,000 per month for unemployed undergraduates, and Rs 1,500 per month for unemployed diploma-holders for two years or until they get employed, whichever is first); Griha Jyothi (up to 200 units of free power for every household); and Shakthi (free travel for women in non-AC buses of state transport corporations). The five guarantees are estimated to cost Rs 52,000 crore annually, their benefits reaching 1.30 crore families across Karnataka.

Raising finances for the guarantees is a challenge. Siddaramaiah took it up by proposing to hike the excise duty by a whopping 20% for Indian Made Foreign Liquor and beer to raise Rs 36,000 crore. The government also plans to raise Rs 86,068 crore through borrowings, Rs 25,000 crore by increasing stamps and registration duty and guidance value for immovable properties, and Rs 11,500 crore by hiking the motor vehicle tax for commercial vehicles.

But the Rs 3,27,747-crore budget mentions nothing about preventing the misuse of cash benefits in schemes like Yuva Nidhi and Griha Lakshmi. A system should be in place to ensure these reach the targeted beneficiaries. Siddaramaiah has left a massive 32% of the budget Rs 1,09,639 cr—uncommitted. The state government must tap this not just to prevent misuse but also to promote skills development among the youth for employment/self-employment as a supplement to the Yuva Nidhi scheme, and training programmes for women to support the benefits from the Griha Lakshmi scheme. After all, managing fiscal resources is not just an art and a science (as mentioned by Siddaramaiah while presenting the budget) but a responsibility, too.

