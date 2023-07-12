Home Opinions Editorials

Not an ideal build-up to the Asian Games

The Boxing Federation of India, considered one of the better-run federations until a couple of years ago, is struggling with its planning.

Published: 12th July 2023 12:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2023 12:33 AM   |  A+A-

Representational Image: Kishore Kumar Jena is among the three javelin throwers to have attained Asian Games qualification mark on Monday. (Photo | Shamim Qureshy, EPS)

Representational Image: Kishore Kumar Jena is among the three javelin throwers to have attained Asian Games qualification mark on Monday. (Photo | Shamim Qureshy, EPS)

Indian sports has waded into choppy waters of late. With just over two months left for the Asian Games, this doesn’t augur well. Some of the priority sports that have fetched medals at the Asian and Olympic Games are not in the pink of health. When sports administrators, including the Sports Authority of India and National Sports Federations (NSFs), should be planning for the Asian Games, they are busy sorting out issues ranging from lack of coaches to training schedules and selections. Add to this the recent doping cases in judo and athletics, and things can’t seem to get any worse.

The Boxing Federation of India, considered one of the better-run federations until a couple of years ago, is struggling with its planning. There are frequent changes of coaches and support staff. Recently, the women’s coach who helped the team win four gold at the world championships stepped aside. Though he officially said that he could not balance his SAI responsibilities and coaching, the national coach apparently was not happy with certain policies of the HPD (high-performance director). And the men’s coach was replaced just a few months ago.

Badminton also sings from the same hymn sheet. The Badminton Association of India (BAI) is struggling to find good foreign coaches. Multiple Olympic and world championships medallist P V Sindhu is without a foreign coach after parting ways with Park Tae-Sang. There is no men’s singles foreign coach. The BAI admitted it’s tough to find good coaches, with most already employed abroad because of next year’s Olympics. But badminton in the Asian Games is considered more challenging than the Olympics. Even shooting, which usually fetches a few medals at the Asian Games, is going through a crisis, just when shooters are showing some spark. Recently, chief national rifle coach Joydeep Karmakar quit and was vocal about the “toxic environment” in the team. Until recently, the National Rifle Association of India was considered a well-run unit, but it is without an elected president after Raninder Singh completed his tenure.

Add to this mix wrestling—one sport that has won India multiple medals at the Olympics and Asian Games—and the situation becomes even more problematic. Even NSFs of judo and volleyball run by ad-hoc panels and administrators seem clueless. If SAI and the NSFs don’t come together to find a solution, bettering the last edition’s tally will remain a pipe dream.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Asian Games Sports Authority of India National Sports Federations Badminton Association of India
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp