People-centric plot BJP’s best bet for its Southern voyage

The proposal for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to contest from Ramanathapuram in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections renews the BJP’s focus on winning the southern states in the country. The seat is currently held by a member of the Indian Union Muslim League who contested as part of the alliance with DMK. Given Ramanathapuram’s location in southern Tamil Nadu, where the BJP and its affiliates have been working for many years, the strength of the AIADMK, its current alliance partner, and the performance of the BJP candidate in 2019 (he polled over 32% of votes), the prime minister might feel assured of victory. Such a victory would prove more a morale booster for the party’s cadre than a sign of significant inroads into the state.

The party’s poll strategists have never really neglected the southern states, but it cannot be denied that the BJP has found the going much harder than it would like. Its loss in Karnataka has left it somewhat unmoored in the state, while in Telangana, infighting has only recently been tamed. In Andhra, the party may be counting on an alliance with TDP to take the former to success.

In Kerala, experts opine that the carefully built bridges into minority hearts, especially among the Christian community, are shaky after unending violence against Christians in Manipur and the revival of the debate on the Uniform Civil Code. The latter will prove divisive in the other southern states as well. Even in Ramanathapuram, which has a significant Muslim population, the issue will likely rally voters against the BJP; a victory would not come easy.

The party’s choice of governors in Telangana, Kerala and Tamil Nadu may also wound its prospects at the hustings. In Tamil Nadu, for instance, R N Ravi has exceeded his brief so frequently and flagrantly and for so little gain that even the state BJP chief K Annamalai was recently moved to say that governors should not talk politics. By casting themselves as the main characters in the daily soap opera of politics, they have often reinforced a certain stereotype of the BJP and have given the ruling parties in the states leave to play victim to the Centre’s machinations at will. If the BJP is serious about making inroads into South India, it must tailor its agenda to the people rather than hoping to ride the PM’s coattails.

