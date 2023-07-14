Volunteer model in AP working, allegations are unwarranted

Actor and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan has created quite a stir in Andhra Pradesh with the stunning allegation that village volunteers were responsible for the disappearance of close to 30,000 women in the state. He also questioned the system, insinuating that the volunteer force is an extension of the ruling YSRC. The TDP had, on several occasions, targeted them for allegedly working on behalf of the YSRC. On the face of it, Pawan’s allegation doesn’t sound credible, though to buttress his claims, he cited information from central intelligence agencies.

CM Jagan Mohan Reddy introduced the village and ward volunteer model soon after coming to power to ensure that government schemes and services reach every household. The approximately 2.6 lakh volunteers in rural and urban areas are each responsible for 50–70 households. It is indisputable that they have made life easier for people, delivering pensions and certificates to every doorstep and conducting fever surveys, among others—all for an honorarium of Rs 5,000 a month. Their work during the pandemic was particularly commendable. Sure, there could be black sheep among the volunteers as no system is flawless, but seeking to create a fear psychosis as Pawan has done isn’t in good taste. Firstly, there is a process for their recruitment, and as the name suggests, it is a volunteer force. They are not government employees. The government’s thinking is correct that its machinery has become a source of torment instead of solace for the people due to various factors like corruption, inordinate delay in delivery of services, etc. Instituting a lateral force of volunteers to ensure ease in availing services as well as a comprehensive collection of data on all households makes sense as it helps in formulating policies.

Another apprehension aired by Pawan deserves consideration: data privacy. The previous TDP government, too, had collected data and formed the RTGS beside e-Pragati for real-time governance. At the time, data leaks dogged the government. It is not that a few volunteers could get their hands on the data of the entire population. The question is about the government’s data security apparatus itself. And the volunteer system will have more credibility if the tenure of each volunteer is limited. It may dispel concerns about them being used by the ruling party.

