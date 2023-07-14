Women’s free commute in buses creates chaos

The Congress government’s guarantee schemes in Karnataka have created quite an uproar and even turned into a point of contention between the Central and state governments. CM Siddaramaiah’s pet scheme Anna Bhagya has run into a procurement hurdle, and the others—Gruha Jyothi (free power) and Gruha Lakshmi (Rs 2,000 for every woman)—are facing teething troubles. A month into implementation,confusion surrounds the Shakti (free bus ride) guarantee for women, with smart cards yet to be given to domicile women. At least 16 crore women availed of the scheme, which has cost the four road transport corporations Rs 382 crore. The numbers could become clearer in the coming days, with the initial enthusiasm for free travel having set off a spate of pilgrimages and tours in the past month.

In its budget, the government has set aside Rs 2,800 crore for Shakti and over Rs 600 crore for induction of new buses. The four corporations have sought advance payment of Rs 500 crore for July and August, with the average monthly cost pegged at Rs 250 crore. It has become a nightmare for the bus conductor, as checking numerous Aadhaar and other identity cards before allowing women to board causes delays. There have also been clashes between passengers and the bus staff. Though extremely popular among women, the scheme is non-inclusive. The crowded buses are a deterrent to non-domicile women as well as men and boys, especially students, who are forced to find other modes of transport. Auto drivers, finding their daily incomes falling, are now demanding a monthly dole of Rs 10,000 from the government.

The government, though, has patted itself on the back for Shakti becoming a hit, and claimed that the number of ticketed passengers is also increasing, leading to a surge in revenue. It has said the free rides have boosted tourism, helped create jobs and spurred economic growth. But it must pause to study the flaws in implementation and seek opinions on how it has affected bus commuters. If the scheme discourages regular bus commuters from utilising public transport, it defeats its purpose. The Karnataka government could look at running ‘women only’ buses, as the Tamil Nadu government has done, and adding more buses to its fleet to accommodate the growing number of commuters. Largesse within limits is appreciable, but if in excess or too easily accessible, it can induce a sense of entitlement.

The Congress government’s guarantee schemes in Karnataka have created quite an uproar and even turned into a point of contention between the Central and state governments. CM Siddaramaiah’s pet scheme Anna Bhagya has run into a procurement hurdle, and the others—Gruha Jyothi (free power) and Gruha Lakshmi (Rs 2,000 for every woman)—are facing teething troubles. A month into implementation,confusion surrounds the Shakti (free bus ride) guarantee for women, with smart cards yet to be given to domicile women. At least 16 crore women availed of the scheme, which has cost the four road transport corporations Rs 382 crore. The numbers could become clearer in the coming days, with the initial enthusiasm for free travel having set off a spate of pilgrimages and tours in the past month. In its budget, the government has set aside Rs 2,800 crore for Shakti and over Rs 600 crore for induction of new buses. The four corporations have sought advance payment of Rs 500 crore for July and August, with the average monthly cost pegged at Rs 250 crore. It has become a nightmare for the bus conductor, as checking numerous Aadhaar and other identity cards before allowing women to board causes delays. There have also been clashes between passengers and the bus staff. Though extremely popular among women, the scheme is non-inclusive. The crowded buses are a deterrent to non-domicile women as well as men and boys, especially students, who are forced to find other modes of transport. Auto drivers, finding their daily incomes falling, are now demanding a monthly dole of Rs 10,000 from the government. The government, though, has patted itself on the back for Shakti becoming a hit, and claimed that the number of ticketed passengers is also increasing, leading to a surge in revenue. It has said the free rides have boosted tourism, helped create jobs and spurred economic growth. But it must pause to study the flaws in implementation and seek opinions on how it has affected bus commuters. If the scheme discourages regular bus commuters from utilising public transport, it defeats its purpose. The Karnataka government could look at running ‘women only’ buses, as the Tamil Nadu government has done, and adding more buses to its fleet to accommodate the growing number of commuters. Largesse within limits is appreciable, but if in excess or too easily accessible, it can induce a sense of entitlement.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });