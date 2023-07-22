Bridge divide or women will continue to bear brunt in Manipur

This week a video of two women stripped naked, paraded, groped and assaulted by a mob of men in Manipur went viral on social media. Amid national outrage, action followed swiftly, and four accused were arrested. The devil is in the details, though: The incident occurred on May 4, and an FIR was registered two weeks later. Yet, it took over two months for the state machinery to swing into action, the criminal indifference bolstering the impunity with which such mobs have acted.

In a patriarchal world, ‘othered’ communities are almost always targeted by the enactment of brutal violence on the bodies of women in those communities. Multiple reports have shown that this is the case in Manipur. However, the ongoing internet ban in the state, ostensibly to thwart the spread of fake news and disinformation, has worsened matters. Fake news spread through multiple media alleging sexual violence against Meitei women could not be effectively countered, although authorities termed the news to have no merit. Reports suggest that the mobs sexually assaulting Kuki women have referred to this fake narrative in targeting them. Meanwhile, with law and order having effectively collapsed in the state, without access to the Internet, survivors have been left with little to no means of finding justice, and civil society with few ways to hold the state to account.

While the roots of the conflict in Manipur may run too deep to be removed overnight, there is no doubt that the state has failed. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who broke his silence on Manipur only on Thursday after the video of the violence surfaced, glossed over the conflict in the state that contributed to the assault, clubbing an act of targeted violence against a community with the sexual violence faced by women across India every day. In urging all chief ministers to act to prevent such violence, he also glossed over the complicity in Manipur’s unrest of his BJP colleague, CM N Biren Singh, whose actions have appeared entirely partisan. Manipur has been on fire for over two months. The PM’s words must be followed by action on the ground. The Centre must move in, bridge the divide between the communities, and return a semblance of normalcy to the state. Until that happens, women’s bodies will continue to be targeted to warn and humiliate ‘othered’ communities, and face the brunt of the unspooling violence.

This week a video of two women stripped naked, paraded, groped and assaulted by a mob of men in Manipur went viral on social media. Amid national outrage, action followed swiftly, and four accused were arrested. The devil is in the details, though: The incident occurred on May 4, and an FIR was registered two weeks later. Yet, it took over two months for the state machinery to swing into action, the criminal indifference bolstering the impunity with which such mobs have acted. In a patriarchal world, ‘othered’ communities are almost always targeted by the enactment of brutal violence on the bodies of women in those communities. Multiple reports have shown that this is the case in Manipur. However, the ongoing internet ban in the state, ostensibly to thwart the spread of fake news and disinformation, has worsened matters. Fake news spread through multiple media alleging sexual violence against Meitei women could not be effectively countered, although authorities termed the news to have no merit. Reports suggest that the mobs sexually assaulting Kuki women have referred to this fake narrative in targeting them. Meanwhile, with law and order having effectively collapsed in the state, without access to the Internet, survivors have been left with little to no means of finding justice, and civil society with few ways to hold the state to account. While the roots of the conflict in Manipur may run too deep to be removed overnight, there is no doubt that the state has failed. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who broke his silence on Manipur only on Thursday after the video of the violence surfaced, glossed over the conflict in the state that contributed to the assault, clubbing an act of targeted violence against a community with the sexual violence faced by women across India every day. In urging all chief ministers to act to prevent such violence, he also glossed over the complicity in Manipur’s unrest of his BJP colleague, CM N Biren Singh, whose actions have appeared entirely partisan. Manipur has been on fire for over two months. The PM’s words must be followed by action on the ground. The Centre must move in, bridge the divide between the communities, and return a semblance of normalcy to the state. Until that happens, women’s bodies will continue to be targeted to warn and humiliate ‘othered’ communities, and face the brunt of the unspooling violence.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });