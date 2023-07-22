 Slow growth, slower hiring marks IT sector

India’s IT sector has brought into focus its near-term growth prospects. Besides hiring freezes and salary hike delays, the latest setback includes an anticipated decline in revenue and profits in the current fiscal. The biggest shocker came from IT services bellwether Infosys, which on Thursday lowered its revenue guidance to a 15-year low of 1–3.5% for FY24, down from its previous estimate of 4–7% issued in April. The substantial cut in the guidance was attributed to lower-than-expected volume and discretionary spending among clients, delays in decision-making, push-outs in mega deals and lastly, a distinct ‘stopping or slowing down’ of contracts amid looming recession fears—a common grief shared by others including TCS. But analysts believe the lower guidance was more of a perception issue than an operational one, as the earlier guidance was overtly optimistic.

Still, that doesn’t rule out the sector’s deepening troubles. Just a few quarters ago, global IT and technology companies saw a massive round of layoffs. While layoffs in India were minimal, the overall hiring numbers remained low. However, what’s disappointing isn’t the tepid hiring trend but the companies’ unusual decision not to publish hiring targets for FY24, indicating the unknown depths of economic uncertainty. In a complete departure from the past, at least four large IT firms—including TCS, Wipro, Infosys and HCL Tech—refused to provide hiring targets. In addition, companies like Infosys and HCL Tech have even deferred salary hikes at various levels to save costs and boost profits to please investors. This is the first time since 2020 that increments were put on hold.

What’s evident is the fact that revenue will remain under pressure, thanks to the near-term weakness across sectors like retail, financial services, hi-tech and communications, which account for 50–60% of the IT companies’ client portfolio. As a sector analyst noted, the worst on the macro front is ahead and not behind us. As it is, the sector’s growth crashed to 8.4% in FY23, down from 15% in FY22, according to Nasscom data. In FY24, Icra expects revenue growth to slow further to mid-single digits amid intensifying headwinds. But now isn’t the time for the $250-billion IT sector to bow down. It must continuously build for the future with emerging technological capabilities like generative AI, and deploy a prudent approach to manpower, emphasising quality over quantity.

