Competitive welfarism to Trump economic prudence in poll season

Battle lines are drawn between the BJP-led NDA and ‘INDIA’, the latter comprising opposition parties including the Congress, for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The BJP stormed into power in 2014, but now the tide seems to be turning against the party. The new vote bank comprising the beneficiaries of the prime minister’s schemes no longer seems to be voting en bloc for the BJP. Prices of essential commodities have increased, and the promise of employment has remained just that. There are disturbances in the northeastern states and on the border with China. The results of the recently held Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh elections have exposed the party’s vulnerability. In Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh, the poor beneficiaries of Central welfare schemes voted in large numbers for the opposition Congress. The latter’s five guarantees for Karnataka’s poor helped it beat the combined might of Modi’s magic and the time-tested Hindutva plank. In Himachal Pradesh, the Congress’ promise of bringing back the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) and restoring full-time army recruitment, as opposed to the temporary Agniveer scheme, resonated more with the electorate.

The new allies of Congress are now insistent on making a nationwide caste census their key electoral plank for 2024. There has been a long-standing demand for re-enumerating backward classes and giving them their due in terms of reservation in government jobs and educational institutions. The BJP has been on the back foot on this issue. The Union government has refused to make public the data of the Socio-Economic Caste Survey 2011. The opposition feels the issue of empowering backward castes can help it turn the tables on the ruling party. It is also likely to arm itself by pushing for higher procurement prices for paddy and other crops, strengthening the rights of tribals over jal, jungle and zameen, reverting to OPS and scrapping Agniveer, apart from introducing a slew of other welfare schemes for the poor.

For the BJP, the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya would be one ace. The upcoming G20 summit will also be an occasion for the party to underscore India’s growing clout in the comity of nations under the leadership of the PM. With the two sides ready to shower benefits to win elections, economics will play second fiddle to politics in the coming days.

