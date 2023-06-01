Kerala needs realistic coastal management

The satellite map prepared by the National Centre for Earth Science Studies (NCESS) for the finalisation of the Coastal Zone Management Plan (CZMP) has triggered a controversy in Kerala as it has marked bunds and embankments around Pokkali paddy fields as islands. This goes against the Survey of India data which shows there are 278 islands in Kerala. But as per the NCESS map, there are 2000 islands in the state, out of which 1,074 are in Ernakulam.

The draft CZMP for 10 coastal districts in Kerala is in circulation, inviting objections and suggestions from the public. The map is causing concern among the farmers as it plans to impose buffer zone restrictions around the islands—20 m in urban areas and 50 m in rural areas. The farmers and fishermen allege that the NCESS has identified bunds and embankments around paddy fields as islands, and that this will impose restrictions on development activities.

Another anomaly is in the marking of high-tide lines along the Pokkali fields. The amendment to the first CRZ notification states that if a bund or sluice gate existed before February 19, 1991 (the date of issue of the first CRZ notification), the high-tide line will be restricted to the bund or the sluice gate. This has created a situation where the owners of the paddy fields and lands have to get a certificate from the village officer to prove the existence of the sluice gate from over 30 years ago. With anomalies in the marking of coastal regulatory zones causing concern, the residents in the coastal belt have become quite insecure and have threatened to launch an agitation.

While the protest is brewing, the NCESS, on its part, insists that the high-tide line has been marked keeping in view the projected sea-level rise. That could be the official reason, but looking into the anomalies that have left people feeling unsettled is imperative. Kerala, which is tightly packed between the Arabian Sea in the west and the Western Ghats in the east, has one of the most blessed but fragile ecosystems. While there are no two ways about the importance of protecting it, the survival of human beings who live there also needs to be taken care of. More realistic and sensitive environmental laws would take us a long way in ensuring both goals.

