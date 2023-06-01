Textbook revision: Karnataka students stuck in ideology quagmire

With a new government in Karnataka, there is a clamour for change, or rather, a return to the pre-2019 era.

The primary demands from various socio-religious groups include a re-revision of the school syllabus, withdrawal of the order banning the hijab in educational institutions, a fresh probe into the killings and detentions in the coastal region, besides compensations and jobs for the families of Muslim youth killed during the BJP government’s reign. It’s an attempt to tilt the scales back to enforce a more secular dispensation.

Caught between these opposing forces are students, who have been hit hardest by the textbook revision and the hijab ban. Both these decisions by the Basavaraj Bommai government provoked strong protests last year, with the syllabus change uniting the then-opposition Congress and the JDS. The parties had rallied behind thinkers, litterateurs and seers who had demanded the scrapping of the changes effected by the Rohith Chakrathirtha committee. The panel had dropped the writings of prominent Kannada writers P Lankesh, A N Rao, Sara Aboobacker and “disrespected” saint Basavanna and Kuvempu.

Recently, more than 40 litterateurs met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to demand the scrapping of the National Education Policy and formation of a State Education Policy, immediate syllabus revision or reinstatement of previous texts, and doing away with the NEET exam. CM Siddaramaiah and Primary Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa have promised that they will take decisions in the interest of all students and will not allow “young minds to be poisoned” or the education sector to be “adulterated”. The challenge before them is to bring changes without disturbing the academic year.

The revision was in keeping with the Centre’s ‘rationalisation’ of NCERT textbooks, with the latest change attempting to wipe out parts of Indian history and current events—references to the Gujarat riots have been purged, and content on the Mughal era, caste system, chapters on Mahatma Gandhi and the freedom struggle have been selectively edited. History is being retold from the Hindutva point of view to influence young minds and shape the political narrative of the future. The over five crore students across India who study NCERT textbooks form the future electorate. While the saffronisation of education may have even been a factor in BJP’s defeat, it is regrettable that students are caught in the crossfire between opposing ideologies.

