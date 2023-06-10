Road to Patna paved with distrust, divide

The opposition parties have decided to get together at Patna on June 23 to explore the possibility of mounting a joint campaign against Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance government in the 2024 general elections. Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar has taken the initiative to bring the opposition together. He has successfully brought Aam Aadmi Party and Trinamool Congress on one platform with the Congress. But whether he can make them do business together is to be seen. The AAP leadership, including Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann, has been travelling nationwide to rally support against the Centre’s ordinance on the Delhi government’s jurisdiction over services.

They have also sought time from Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge to seek his support. The Congress is to decide on the ordinance and is engaged in internal consultations. It has not yet met the AAP leaders. Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Bannerjee has agreed to join the opposition meeting, but it is doubtful if she will agree to a seat-sharing with Congress. The optics of stage-sharing and hand-holding notwithstanding, the road to Patna is paved with distrust, personal ambitions and deep divisions over the issue of leadership of the opposition. This reason has kept several opposition leaders away from the meeting.

Even leaders like K Chandrashekar Rao of the BRS, Naveen Patnaik of the Biju Janata Dal, Mayawati of the Bahujan Samaj Party, and Jaganmohan Reddy of the YSR Congress Party, who are not part of the BJP camp, have refused to attend. No doubt, some of them follow the policy of equidistance from both the BJP and the Congress. Still, they are not ready to join hands with an opposition including the Congress, even while being on the same page with the rest of the opposition on issues such as the misuse of central agencies and curtailing of states’ rights. There is no agreement over the leadership issue, even among those who have decided to attend the meeting. Nitish, who has been the main mobiliser of the group, wants to lead it. But the Congress, fresh from a landslide Karnataka victory, appears in no mood to play second fiddle to any regional party. That said, June 23 may lead to more such meetings which may result in a broad understanding and even a seat-sharing pact.

The opposition parties have decided to get together at Patna on June 23 to explore the possibility of mounting a joint campaign against Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance government in the 2024 general elections. Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar has taken the initiative to bring the opposition together. He has successfully brought Aam Aadmi Party and Trinamool Congress on one platform with the Congress. But whether he can make them do business together is to be seen. The AAP leadership, including Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann, has been travelling nationwide to rally support against the Centre’s ordinance on the Delhi government’s jurisdiction over services. They have also sought time from Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge to seek his support. The Congress is to decide on the ordinance and is engaged in internal consultations. It has not yet met the AAP leaders. Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Bannerjee has agreed to join the opposition meeting, but it is doubtful if she will agree to a seat-sharing with Congress. The optics of stage-sharing and hand-holding notwithstanding, the road to Patna is paved with distrust, personal ambitions and deep divisions over the issue of leadership of the opposition. This reason has kept several opposition leaders away from the meeting. Even leaders like K Chandrashekar Rao of the BRS, Naveen Patnaik of the Biju Janata Dal, Mayawati of the Bahujan Samaj Party, and Jaganmohan Reddy of the YSR Congress Party, who are not part of the BJP camp, have refused to attend. No doubt, some of them follow the policy of equidistance from both the BJP and the Congress. Still, they are not ready to join hands with an opposition including the Congress, even while being on the same page with the rest of the opposition on issues such as the misuse of central agencies and curtailing of states’ rights. There is no agreement over the leadership issue, even among those who have decided to attend the meeting. Nitish, who has been the main mobiliser of the group, wants to lead it. But the Congress, fresh from a landslide Karnataka victory, appears in no mood to play second fiddle to any regional party. That said, June 23 may lead to more such meetings which may result in a broad understanding and even a seat-sharing pact.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });