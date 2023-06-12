Appalling Canadian free pass to Khalistani elements on its soil  

Foreign minister S Jaishankar landed a solid punch on Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau the other day for letting rogue elements find space to operate freely on its soil. The latest provocation was a Khalistani tableau in Brampton, Ontario, that glorified the assassination of India’s then-prime minister Indira Gandhi. The occasion was to mark the anniversary of Operation Blue Star. It is appalling that a nation, a signatory to international covenants against offering terror sanctuary, allowed the public celebration of a horrific murder. Free speech can be an article of faith in Canada’s liberal democracy, but it cannot extend to commemorating brutality. Though its high commissioner in India later shared his outrage, there was no official word from that country. Instead, Trudeau’s national security advisor had the temerity to add India to a list of countries from which it sees foreign interference.

That Khalistani separatists based in Canada have for decades sponsored armed struggle in Punjab to carve out an independent Sikh nation is a matter of record. Among their most horrific attacks was the 1985 bombing of an Air India plane, Kanishka, killing all 329 on board. As Jaishankar pointed out, the Brampton outrage ought not to be seen as an isolated incident but as a larger underlying issue about the space Canada gives to separatists who advocate violence. “We are at a loss to understand, other than the requirements of vote-buying politics, why anyone would do this,” he shared, adding it was neither good for Canada nor bilateral relations.

The vote bank Jaishankar alluded to was the appeasing of the 2.1% population of Sikhs in Canada. Jagmeet Singh is the leader of the New Democratic Party that has 25 seats in parliament and offers critical support to Trudeau, whose party is ten short of a simple majority in the House. A hard line against Khalistanis could lead to alliance rupture as Singh has become the face of Sikh identity politics in the country. The PM is playing with fire, caught between a rock and a hard place. Remember, the then Punjab chief minister, Amarinder Singh, refused to meet a Canadian minister in 2017 due to his Khalistani links but changed his mind a year later. As for India, it ought to reach out to the Sikh diaspora, most of whom don’t believe in radicalism and have condemned such mindless acts outright.

