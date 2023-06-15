Kerala must fight its monsoon maladies

Monsoon is not just a change of season for Keralites — it is an integral and recurring part of their lives which evokes lots of nostalgic emotions. But it also comes with its own baggage, as this is the time of the year when the state sees a spike in vector-borne diseases. Though the monsoon has just started, as many as 15 dengue deaths have already been reported in the state.

And the situation is likely to worsen as the rains intensify. If one goes by the figures, the number of dengue cases in the state has doubled compared to last year. As per the data from the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP), around 2,500 dengue cases have been reported across the state so far. Hospitals have already started witnessing a steady rise in the number of fever cases. Health experts warn there can be a dengue wave similar to the 2017 outbreak when Kerala reported 21,993 confirmed cases and 165 deaths.

Chikungunya and leptospirosis cases are also showing an upward trend. A plethora of reasons, from poor waste management and ineffective pre-monsoon cleaning to waterlogging, are cited for the growing mosquito population. Officials also point out that apartment complexes, households, construction sites, etc., are turning into mosquito breeding grounds.

While Kerala is a role model in public health management and other related health indices, its grip over infectious disease control leaves much to be desired. The story is somewhat similar during every monsoon season, and the state is seen grappling with the high number of cases. It requires coordinated efforts from various agencies to prevent communicable diseases. And that is exactly what is missing from the scene.

Though the state government and local bodies did act in certain areas, a lot more still needs to be done. Now that the monsoon has already set in, there is no more time for large-scale cleaning up. It is time for the health department to act swiftly. It must set up specialised wards and ICUs in all medical colleges and district hospitals to tackle the spread of vector-borne diseases. The fact that Kerala has a very high morbidity rate complicates the situation as it can lead to a high mortality rate. So, there is no time to waste.

