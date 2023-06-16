By-the-book versus expediency in the arrest of TN minister

High drama gripped the state of Tamil Nadu this week as 18 hours of Enforcement Directorate searches culminated in the arrest of state minister V Senthil Balaji in the wee hours. The 47-year-old, having developed chest pain, was eventually remanded in judicial custody and shifted to a private hospital for heart surgery. Opposition party leaders from across the country raised their voices against the central agency’s actions, accusing the BJP-led Union government of using it for political reasons. Not only did the ED enter the state secretariat to search his chambers, but it also sought to arrest him in the middle of the night at the end of a marathon questioning session with no breaks, according to his lawyers.

Senthil Balaji, who holds key portfolios of electricity, excise and prohibition, is under investigation for his role in a scam dating back to his tenure as transport minister between 2011 and 2015 in the AIADMK regime. He joined the DMK in 2018 and has since proved his strengths as an organiser in the 2020 local body polls and 2021 assembly elections, particularly in the state’s western region, where the AIADMK is strongest and the BJP sees as most fertile for its growth.

While ED and other agencies must conclude their probe into his alleged misconduct, the cry of opposition parties rings true. The DMK is one of the strongest parties standing against the BJP. It has not only pledged its support to the Congress but has made no secret of its desire to unseat the saffron party at the Centre. The furious Dravidian major has now warned the national party it will not be cowed, reiterating the charge that the BJP uses central agencies to bully opposition parties.

Despite the BJP’s ambitions in TN, it is currently piggybacking on the strength of an AIADMK that has been increasingly testy with the party’s state leadership. If there is a political strategy behind the minister’s arrest, the question arises whether the manner in which the ED handled the matter will elicit support for the BJP or sympathy for the minister and the DMK.

The BJP might hope to put the opposition parties in disarray, but it could also end up creating the circumstances to bring the disparate groups together against a common foe. A more cautious by-the-book approach, aside from being the right thing to do, might also be more politically expedient.

