AAP bump on Opposition’s march to 2024 polls

The AAP-Congress brinkmanship notwithstanding, the Patna parleys have firmly set the Opposition parties on the road to 2024, which is long and full of challenges.

The mega Opposition unity show at Patna, organised by Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, turned out to be the first big step where parties with differing political ideologies—and even those pitted against each other— resolved to work together in the 2024 Lok Sabha election. Mamata Banerjee, who is fighting a bitter panchayat election against the Left parties, the Congress and the BJP, announced that her party will work with all Opposition parties to defeat the latter. Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi admitted there are differences among the parties but said his party will work with flexibility to overcome all hiccups. All other leaders present at the occasion spoke on similar lines and decided to meet again at Shimla after the monsoon session of Parliament.

That the parties agreed to go from Patna, seen as neutral ground, to the Congress turf in Shimla—is a big move forward— as the largest opposition party was being seen as a stumbling block in the path to unity. The Patna conclave, however, received a blow when the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) contingent led by Arvind Kejriwal skipped the press conference the Opposition leaders addressed. In the deliberations before the press conference, the AAP chief asked for the Congress’ commitment to oppose the Centre’s ordinance in Parliament. The Congress refused to give any, resulting in AAP boycotting the press meet. The AAP-Congress brinkmanship notwithstanding, the Patna parleys have firmly set the Opposition parties on the road to 2024, which is long and full of challenges. The easier part will be drafting the common minimum programme and setting up a coordination committee.

The main challenge will come when the parties sit down to chalk up a seat-sharing formula for a one-to-one fight against the BJP. The parties have decided to pitch a single Opposition candidate against the BJP in around 300 Lok Sabha seats. It remains to be seen if Mamata will accommodate the Left and the Congress in West Bengal, and whether AAP will ally with the Congress in Delhi, Punjab and Gujarat. The other challenge is to get the remaining Opposition parties to join the alliance. The ruling parties in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana kept away from the Patna meet, as did the Bahujan Samaj Party. The Opposition camp hopes that as the unity talks gain momentum, its ranks would swell.

