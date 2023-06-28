Home Opinions Editorials

Highway caught up in a swarm of issues

Around 100 travellers dead and 350 injured in accidents on a 119-km expressway in just over four months reads like a record.

Published: 28th June 2023 12:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2023 12:57 AM   |  A+A-

accident road accident mishap

Image used for representational purpose only

Around 100 travellers dead and 350 injured in accidents on a 119-km expressway in just over four months reads like a record. The authorities have taken note of this worrying trend. They are looking into the safety aspects of the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway, which has seen 79 major and 226 minor accidents since it opened to traffic in March. The 6-10 lane access-controlled highway, built for `8,480 crores by the National Highways Authority of India, has reduced travel time between the two cities from over three hours to 75 minutes—a boon for many.

Yet, the expressway had been the subject of much conjecture and controversy. With Assembly elections in mind, PM Narendra Modi inaugurated the highway with much fanfare in mid-March, even before it was complete. Just a week later, a spell of heavy showers left it flooded. Road users blamed faulty engineering for the waterlogging, which even now remains a factor leading to accidents. Dacoities were also reported along dark and lonely stretches of the e-way. The project has also not been sensitive to the local geography, separating farmers from their fields, and it is not rare to see villagers dart across the e-way, risking lives rather than trekking 4 km through the bypass. The alignment has also deprived iconic eateries and traditional Channapatna toy stores of good business, forcing travellers to take long detours for a snack or miss out on the quintessential ethos of the route.

A recent meeting between a state government minister, NHAI and PWD officials listed the faults as unscientific construction of bypasses and connecting roads, poor engineering, lack of streetlights, road signage and skywalks, and a low road median. Reckless, unskilled drivers only add to the dangers. The Ramanagara and Bidadi district administrations and police departments have studied the reasons behind the accidents and given some suggestions, including installing cameras, streetlights, speed breakers and, more importantly, clearing stagnant water. An expert committee will now analyse traffic movement and infrastructure to determine what ails this project.

The project has been a political bone of contention, with the BJP and Congress sparring over the toll fee—`135 for one-way and `205 for a two-way journey—and who it should be named after. There was also a clash over which party could take credit for the e-way. Yet, after several issues began plaguing the project, the claimants have fallen silent. Clearly, failure is an orphan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
accidents Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway NHAI
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp