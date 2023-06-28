Welcome tech deals with the US, but a balance is required

The geopolitical balance of power in Asia has ensured India has emerged as a key partner of the US in containing China. We saw new bonhomie during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent state visit to the US and a slew of high technology deals that had been out of reach for India for decades. General Electric’s MoU with Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) is the most important of these for the next generation of F414 military jet engines. It will provide the backbone to modernise the ageing Indian Air Force fleet. HAL has struggled since 1980 with jet engine technology. Another breakthrough is the US’ Micron Technology setting up manufacturing facilities in India to develop semiconductor products. The US is keen that China’s monopoly over the global supply chain ends, and India is only too happy to become the new microchip manufacturing hub.

The word ‘technology’ finds mention no less than 44 times in the joint statement of both countries. The spectrum of cooperation covers everything from space travel to accelerating cooperation in green hydrogen and wind technology. These deals signal the end of the era when India was the West’s sweatshop, the low-value end of the global production chain. New technology will trigger high growth on the back of India’s large talent pool and provide much-needed employment and modernisation.

It’s good to see the use of our soft and hard power to squeeze out concessions from the US. But what are the hidden costs? Will General Electric’s license to assemble combat jet engines in India eclipse HAL’s indigenisation programme? India has always upheld self-reliance in technology. ‘Make in India’ has been the government’s clarion call for eight years. Are we compromising on those goals? We must also keep an eye on the US’ domino play. As Washington gets into an increasing tangle with China, it wants to upgrade India’s fighting capability with new-age technology.

A specific target is ramping up India’s naval dockyards to serve as military bases for the US fleet. This could result in a serious backlash from China. India so far had deftly balanced its relations with the big powers through an active policy of ‘non-alignment’. Will the current swing lead the country into the arms of the Western bloc? While we have the right to acquire advanced technology, the terms of the acquisition need close watching.

