Improve mobility and storage systems to cut veggie prices

The demon of rising vegetable prices across the country has raised its head again, much to the misery of citizens. Commonly consumed vegetables, like tomatoes, crossing the `100-mark per kg hurts more than the proverbial pinch. This is said to be due to the advancing monsoon and heavy rains disrupting transport in some regions, while in some others, a rain deficit is causing a fall in production. A reduced supply while demand remains high forces prices to shoot up.

The situation has again exposed the country’s vulnerability to the vagaries of nature. When challenged by nature, sustaining production and distribution of the produce remains a problem. It is not that there is a shortage of vegetables and fruits in India. According to global vegetable market data, India’s total vegetable production volume in 2022 was 9.96 crore metric tonnes. It may cross 10.59 crore metric tonnes in 2023, with a forecast volume growth of 6.8% in 2024. It is predicted to reach 13.54 crore metric tonnes by 2028. The country’s average per capita vegetable volume (fresh and processed) is 74.61 kg.

India is the second largest producer after China and has a diverse climate and topography, ensuring production throughout the year and every season. But production and availability are spread differently across the country. So, it requires a robust distribution system employing various modes of transport, supplemented by a network of cold storage facilities penetrating every nook and corner of India’s vast rural outback. This should work on precise data on what vegetables people consume more in which regions, besides the demand and consumption patterns in those regions at different times of the year.

This data could help in ensuring that the demand for those vegetables in the respective regions is met by ensuring proper supplies and thus avoiding shortage and price rises. The effort can be backed by expertise from agricultural scientists and economists and academic knowledge from three Central universities, 64 state agricultural universities, and four deemed universities recognised across India by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research.

Production shortfalls are a different problem altogether. Falling short on effective transportation and distribution with inadequate storage facilities, even in times of plenty, would be a sin. It is the latter that is the bane in India.

