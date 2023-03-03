Find humane solution than culling strays

Kodagu-Mysuru BJP MP Pratap Simha last week kicked up a row with his insensitive proposal to cull stray dogs to keep people safe. He advised the media to turn a blind eye while a pack of human beings went after dogs with their superior intelligence and weapons, and did not even spare a senior leader in his party, known for her animal activism. As expected, this has raised the hackles of animal rights activists, who have threatened action against the MP. The emotive, contentious issue that Simha raised has supporters on either side, considering that children are particularly vulnerable. Parents of children attacked by dogs cannot be blamed for seeking to punish dogs, and it is well known that many strays are discreetly killed.

Over 1.58 lakh people in Karnataka were bitten by stray dogs last year, and nine rabies deaths were recorded. The number of attacks and deaths is increasing, with Ballari and Bengaluru at risk. Ballari has reported many hideous attacks and the death of at least four children in the past few months. At the crux of this issue is a growing population of strays, which are neither sterilised nor vaccinated. Other southern states are similarly affected, especially Kerala, with an estimated population of 2,80,000 strays, growing by about 20% yearly. With almost 2 lakh people suffering dog bites and 21 dying of rabies last year, Kerala sought the Supreme Court’s permission to cull aggressive and rabid dogs. The court spoke out against the indiscriminate slaughter of strays, advising a humane approach and upholding dogs’ right to life. In a slightly different approach, the Karnataka High Court held that local municipal authorities must safeguard human beings from stray dogs. Legally, as per IPC Section 429, punishment for killing, poisoning or maiming an animal could attract a fine or imprisonment of up to five years or both.

The failure of civic corporations tasked with managing dog populations has led to violent situations on the streets. Ballari City Corporation reportedly failed to renew the contract for sterilisation. Dogs attack due to hunger, heat and disease. Regular implementation of the Animal Birth Control programme should keep both their numbers and disease in check and is the only legal and ethical way to minimise conflict. Managing garbage, opening dog shelters, putting up strays for adoption and other humane solutions could ensure peaceful cohabitation.

