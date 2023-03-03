Panel for poll body appointments a step in right direction

It is only apt and timely that the election process in the world’s most populous democracy is turned into an exercise above suspicion. The Supreme Court’s order on appointing election commissioners is a commendable step in that direction. In a landmark order, a Constitution bench has directed that the president of India appoint the Chief Election Commissioner and two commissioners on the advice of a panel comprising the prime minister, the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha (or the leader of the largest opposition party) and the Chief Justice of India. This arrangement should continue till Parliament passes legislation to this effect, ruled the five-judge bench. Currently, the election commissioners are appointed on the recommendation of the council of ministers alone.

By giving the opposition and CJI a say in appointments, the order aims to boost the impartiality and credibility of the top election body and protect it from unwanted political interference. The Election Commission of India has often been accused of bias, though its stated duty is to conduct elections fairly and transparently. The voices raising allegations of favouritism and arbitrariness against the Commission are only becoming shriller as the country moves towards the crucial Assembly elections in big states and the 2024 parliamentary polls. In this context, the court’s comments, part of the verdict, about the huge surge in the role of money power in elections and the criminalisation of politics, assume significance. The court was pointing fingers, justifiably so, at the country’s entire political system when it said parties might have a reason for not seeking a law for EC appointments. “A party in power will have an insatiable quest to remain in power through a servile commission,” it said.

Given the nation’s political atmosphere, the court’s directions and comments should be taken in the spirit that they are delivered. It’s not too much to expect the Election Commission to act fairly and legally and abide by the Constitution’s provisions. Political parties must also seriously consider the court’s suggestion that a law under Article 324 is an “unavoidable necessity”. While the directions, if implemented, could help restore faith in the election body, the nation deserves a system that ensures the EC’s true freedom from the influence of the executive. As the court said, democracy can succeed only if all stakeholders work towards maintaining the purity of the election process so as to truly reflect the will of the people.

