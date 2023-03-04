Internal and external messaging from BJP’s northeast juggernaut

With solid victories in three Northeastern states, the BJP and its allies once again proved they have what it takes to beat anti-incumbency. While Nagaland was a cakewalk because there was hardly any opposition, Tripura was expected to throw up some excitement since the Congress-Left pre-poll alliance had promised to give the ruling BJP a run for its money. More so, after the new energy injected into the moribund Congress by Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra and the party resolution to forge regional and national alliances with the unifocal goal of unseating the BJP. However, there is disquiet within the Congress that its votes weren’t fully transferred to the Left in the seats the latter had contested. Since the Left had ruled Tripura for 25 years on a trot till early 2018, it was expected to pick itself up and dust off the sloth to face a fierce fight. Besides, the tribe-based TIPRA Motha that demanded Greater Tipraland statehood had promised to be the game changer. Yet, the BJP managed to get a simple majority on its own. It showed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mass appeal is as resonant in the Northeast as it is elsewhere.

As for Meghalaya, the fire in the BJP’s belly in its ruthless pursuit of power was crystal clear. In the run-up to the elections, Union home minister Amit Shah had described the outgoing coalition government led by Conrad Sangma as one of the most corrupt in the country. Ironically, his party was part of that coalition but walked out just before the polls. But when Conrad’s party emerged as the single largest in the polls, the BJP showed it was wedded to realpolitik by accepting his request to forge a fresh alliance to stay in power.

Besides, the beef ban remains an article of faith for the BJP, yet it muted its cow politics in the Northeast. For a party accused of majoritarianism, pivoting and getting accepted in Christian-majority Northeast is a big deal. It’s not for nothing that the suave Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is hailed as the BJP’s Chanakya of the Northeast. With the latest string of victories, Sarma could be already positioning himself for a post-Modi situation. His hyperactivity on Hindutva in Assam, too, could be aimed at persuading the party and the Sangh to take a bet on him whenever it decides to take the big call.

