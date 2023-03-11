Home Opinions Editorials

RBI in a spot due to price rise, fed heat

As it is, global monetary policy actions are unprecedented in size and speed.

Published: 11th March 2023 01:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2023 01:54 AM   |  A+A-

Reserve Bank of India headquarters in Mumbai, RBI

Image used for representation.(File Photo | PTI)

Indian markets suffered yet another freaky Friday. As global markets tumbled following the latest US jobs data preceded by Federal Reserve (Fed) chairman Jerome Powell’s hawkish remarks, both Sensex and Nifty dutifully fell 900 and 250 points, respectively. Although markets have priced in another 50 bps rate hikes (by Fed) and 25 bps (by RBI), analysts expect policy-induced volatility to dictate market mood for some time. That’s because, of late, central banks’ forward guidance seems like a person caught between two extreme moods.

Take the US Federal Reserve. From considering a pause in rate hikes just a couple of months ago, Powell did a 180, insisting that rates need to be higher for longer and faster. Pursuing the Fed’s terminal policy rate, which influences all other global central banks’ policy moves, seems never-ending, with the peak rate expectations now touching 5.5 per cent from the current Fed funds rate of 4.5–4.75 per cent.

As it is, global monetary policy actions are unprecedented in size and speed. The likelihood of further rate hikes by major central banks puts pressure on emerging markets, including the RBI, which is already distracted due to the high January inflation print. A 25-bps rate hike in April will take the repo rate to 6.75 per cent. If so, the policy rate differential between India and the US will likely be about the trendline of 100 bps at their respective cycle peaks. But the concerns of RBI’s monetary policy committee’s two external members, who voted against further rate hikes citing growth concerns, need attention.

Indian exports are showing signs of strain, private investment revival is yet to come out of its decade-long slumber, and slowdown concerns persist. Besides, a widening current account deficit is another major challenge. The RBI’s prowess in managing the current account volatility will be tested once again next fiscal. Separately, the dreaded inverted yield curve made a comeback, indicating liquidity tightness. On Wednesday, the yield on one-year government bonds rose above the benchmark 10-year bonds for the first time in about eight years. According to IDFC, the one-year treasury bill rate shot up 400 bps since the RBI’s rate hike cycle began last May and may leave its impact. All these put RBI back in a tight spot, and it must avoid policy errors.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RBI US Fed Markets Economy Indian Economy Monetary Policy
India Matters
RJD leader Syed Abu Dojana (in black on balcony) at his residence during a raid by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in Patna, on March 10, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs 'scam': ED searches pan-India premises of Lalu Prasad's family, RJD leaders
Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC and BRS leader K Kavitha leads one-day hunger strike in the national capital to seek the introduction of the Women's Reservation Bill. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
BRS leader Kavitha leads hunger strike demanding early passage of Women's Reservation bill 
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Kashmir: Valley saw 2.5 lakh tourists in first two months of 2023
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday received a certificate from the Guinness World Records authorities. (Photo | Himanta Biswa Sarma)
Handwritten notes on late general Lachit Barphukan in Guinness book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp