US bank collapse a lesson for the rest

The collapse of the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) in the US is a stark reminder that overexuberance and aggression cannot be stretched beyond a point without breaking the system. The Silicon Valley Bank—a bank of startups and venture capitalists (VCs)—threw caution to the wind like its over-glorified customers often do. It took aggressive bets on debt securities and ultimately folded up. SVB is not the first bank to collapse as it did, and it won't be the last. But every time a bank like this collapses, it exposes loopholes on many levels. The first level of the problem is structural: a system created by monetarists, who prefer easy money thrown at banks, investors and businesses to give a fillip to a sagging economy instead of subscribing to Keynesian philosophy, which relies on driving consumption through government intervention. The easy money pumped into the system worldwide by central banks at the peak of the pandemic in 2020 made its way to venture capitalists, who, in return, excessively funded startups of all hues and colours (with or without merit). Silicon Valley Bank, being a bank of startups and venture capitalists, saw startup founders and VCs line up at its counters to park some of that easy money there. Now, flushed with cash, SVB had around $200 billion in deposits by the first quarter of 2022, up from $60 billion at the start of 2020. The bank took a concentrated bet on long-term mortgage-backed securities (instead of short-term securities with virtually zero risk) to generate better returns for its VC and startup clientele. Worse, it did not care to hedge the interest rate risk. And that was it. With excess money pushed into the system leading to higher inflation, central banks globally began to wind up their loose monetary policies, opting for interest rate hikes. Higher interest rates mean no takers for securities trading at lower yields, leading to a fall in prices. SVB suffered huge notional losses on the securities it held. That triggered customers, who rushed to withdraw their deposits, forcing SVB to liquidate $21 billion worth of securities (at a loss of $2 billion) to meet redemption requests. The episode has a lesson for banks and banking regulators: banks should ideally stick to "conventional" banking and strictly follow the tighter capital adequacy and solvency rules. The SVB episode also exposes the risks of niche banking, where the focus is on specific customers rather than diversifying the risk with a wider clientele base.