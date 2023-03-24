Home Opinions Editorials

Cannot play politics with exam leak case

The state government promptly constituted a special investigation team, apprehending nine suspects.

Nidhulu, Neellu, Niyamakaalu (funds, water and jobs)—this slogan galvanised scores of students to spearhead the separate statehood agitation, which culminated in the creation of today’s Telangana. Nine long years have elapsed since, and once again, jobs are taking centre stage as it has come to light that the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) leaked question papers like a sieve. For the beleaguered K Chandrashekar Rao government firefighting on different fronts, the scandal couldn’t have come at a worse time.

Question paper leaks aren’t uncommon, be it board exams or recruitment tests. This has been a recurring problem in several states, including Rajasthan, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Assam. However, what sets Telangana apart is its history. The TSPSC has conducted quite a few exams but the revelation that not one but at least four exams, including Group-I prelims—the first since the formation of the state—have been compromised is not only disturbing but also serious enough to ignite the fire of discontent among the unemployed youth.

The state government promptly constituted a special investigation team, apprehending nine suspects. It is pressing ahead by summoning several others, including leaders of opposition parties who have levelled allegations against IT minister K T Rama Rao’s aides, asking them to submit evidence, if any, in their possession. The question to be asked is whether it is necessary to focus on politicians instead of using time and energy to get to the bottom of the case. The point is an investigation into as grave an issue as this should not turn political, and it must be brought to a logical end at the earliest.

It is further imperative to restore TSPSC’s credibility and the people’s confidence in its ability and integrity. Its chairman, B Janardhan Reddy, should step down owning moral responsibility. Heads of different recruitment boards did resign in the wake of similar failures in Gujarat and Assam not so long ago.

This being a sensitive issue, the ruling BRS and opposition parties should exercise restraint. Regrettably, they are accusing each other of masterminding the leaks. What’s more, state Congress chief Revanth Reddy has given a regional twist, pointing at the Andhra origins of the main accused and an investigating officer. This is reprehensible. Given the fast developing political turns, the onus is on the TSPSC and the government to get their act together before the fire spreads to university campuses.

