Crimes against women: Lax Kerala must wake up

Though the woman’s daughter immediately alerted the police, the latter took their own sweet time to respond.

Published: 25th March 2023 12:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2023 12:54 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala offers a strange contradiction when it comes to women’s empowerment. The state, which has always hogged the top slot in sex ratio and women’s education, is now ironically a hotbed of crimes against women. If the number of crime cases against women registered is anything to go by, the state is fast becoming unsafe for them.

According to the State Crime Records Bureau, the atrocities against women were at an all-time high in 2022. A total of 18,943 cases were registered last year, including 5,354 molestation and 584 harassment cases. This upward trend continued this year, too, with 1,784 cases recorded in January alone. The number of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) cases have also increased. In 2022, as many as 5,315 cases were registered for crimes against children. From 3,181 in 2018, POCSO cases went up to 4,586 in 2022. Though there could be some merit in the argument that the high number of cases registered indicates general empowerment and increased awareness about the law, the apathy of the authorities in handling the cases cannot be ignored.

The latest incident, which once again exposed the failure of the law enforcement system, was when a 49-year-old woman was assaulted in the state capital last week. Though the woman’s daughter immediately alerted the police, the latter took their own sweet time to respond. The police insisted on the woman personally going to the police station to file the complaint. She could not do so as she was admitted to a hospital. The police registered a case only three days later after the top officers intervened following media reports. Though some civil police officers have been suspended, the police are still groping in the dark for the culprit.

The repeated lapses on the part of the police in handling such cases come at a time when women have started to speak up against abuse. Lapses on the part of the system will make it a losing battle for the women even before it has started.The government must see to it that the erring officials face legal action as stipulated by the law. It is time the government woke up to such gross apathy of the law enforcement system and took urgent measures to address the gaps. Otherwise, all the unique achievements the state has garnered on the women empowerment front will be pointless. And that is something the state government should never let happen.

