Home Opinions Editorials

Box office hit but Nikhat & Co have bigger challenges

Not to undermine the boxers’ performances here, but they know that some of the top countries, like the US and Ireland, had given the tournament a miss.

Published: 28th March 2023 02:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2023 02:00 AM   |  A+A-

Nikhat Zareen (L) and Lovlina Borgohain (R).

Nikhat Zareen (L) and Lovlina Borgohain (R). (Photo | PTI and Parveen Negi)

The Women’s World Boxing Championships in New Delhi significantly lifted women’s boxing in the country. Four Indians—Nikhat Zareen, Lovlina Borgohain, Nitu Ghanghas and Saweety Boora—topped the podium. India finished with four gold and was on top of the medals table. The last time India won four gold was in 2006 when women’s boxing was not part of the Olympic programme. After its introduction to the Olympic programme in 2012, M C Mary Kom claimed one bronze in London and in 2021, Lovlina won another in Tokyo.

Nikhat (50kg) and Lovlina (75kg), in particular, showed that they could evolve and adapt. Competing in new weight categories is never easy, but the duo showed they are among the best and are serious contenders for the Olympics in Paris next year. The rigours of the international circuit are demanding and can take their toll on the body and mind. Both are established boxers, and they know it will be a never-ending test until the Olympics.

Not to undermine the boxers’ performances here, but they know that some of the top countries, like the US and Ireland, had given the tournament a miss. Also, one must remember that while Lovlina and Nikhat’s weight categories are part of the Olympics, Nitu’s (48kg) and Saweety’s (81kg) are not. With Paris Olympics bouts scheduled to be conducted in six weight categories (50kg, 54kg, 57kg, 60kg, 66kg and 75kg) in the women’s section, India has plenty of gaps to fill. Young faces were given an opportunity in the marquee event but lacked the experience to secure a medal.

What makes it more complicated is that the International Olympic Committee (IOC) had not granted this World Championships Olympic qualification status. The International Boxing Association (IBA) is currently under suspension, and the qualification will be conducted as per IOC norms. Currently, the biggest challenge for India would be the Asian Games in September this year, which is set to be the first qualification event. The Boxing Federation of India (BFI), too, has put up a new selection policy that demands consistent performances from the boxers. There is no place for complacency. Hopefully, with new coaches, support staff and systems in place, Indian boxers will go on to make a mark in the Olympics next year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Women’s World Boxing Championships Boxing Nikhat Zareen Lovlina Borgohain Nitu Ghanghas
India Matters
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Tamil Nadu: IPS officer accused of removing teeth of 10 men shifted out
Image used for representational purpose only.
Licences of 18 pharma companies cancelled for manufacturing spurious drugs
Adani’s three-pronged defensive-offensive strategy
Rahul defamation case: Amend law to protect MPs, MLAs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp