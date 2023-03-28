Home Opinions Editorials

Squeeze more out of a few or broaden tax base

The government wants to do away with the myriad tax exemptions and create a tax regime where no gains from any investments go tax-free. It has been moving slowly but surely in that direction.

Published: 28th March 2023 01:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2023 01:58 AM   |  A+A-

tax, graphic, income tax

Image used for representational purpose only.

Those surprised at the government’s move to remove the tax advantage that debt mutual funds had over fixed deposits might have missed several hints the government had already dropped about its broader tax policies. The government wants to do away with the myriad tax exemptions and create a tax regime where no gains from any investments go tax-free. It has been moving slowly but surely in that direction.

The latest step to remove tax benefits offered to long-term investors of debt funds is a step in that direction. The government’s decision to bring debt funds at par with bank fixed deposits as far as their taxation is concerned also serves another essential purpose—ensuring banks have enough liquidity as a more financially savvy Indian investor community is shunning bank FDs looking for better tax-adjusted returns. The decision could not have come at a better time, given banks globally are facing a liquidity crisis.

The latest decision also reinforces the larger government goal of not leaving any income or gains untaxed. When the government first ‘targeted’ high-salaried employees’ EPF contributions, it was known that it had breached the last bastion of tax-free income. It started with taxing employer contributions above Rs 7.5 lakh a year and then the employee contributions above Rs 2.5 lakh a year.

The Centre is already taxing long-term capital gains from equities, which once used to be tax-free. It then targeted another tax-free investment tool—insurance. First, they brought gains from ULIPs under the tax net, and now profits from any insurance policy, if the cumulative annual premium exceeds Rs 1.5 lakh, will be taxed. Not just earnings from investments, the government is also targeting all financial and non-financial transactions. Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) and Tax Collected at Source (TCS) are now levied on every possible transaction—even your spending on foreign tours will attract a 20% TCS.

The government has been able to tighten the grip on existing taxpayers, ensuring not a single penny of income escapes the tax net. It might also result in India’s tax to GDP ratio (which has hovered around 17%) finally breaching the 18% mark. However, the question that might be bothering the government is if it has been able to broaden the tax base or if it is only squeezing more out of the existing taxpayers.

