Pathos in polls can divert voter attention

With exactly a week to go for Karnataka to hit the polls, the people are being treated to a free display of political campaigners and leaders resorting to mutual exchanges of personal attacks. Terms like ‘Venomous Snake’, ‘Visha Kanya’ and ‘Nalayak’ are jostling for space in household discussions, along with narratives based on allegations like ‘40% government’, ‘AMUL-KMF merger’, ‘PayCM’ and the latest ‘CryPM’, among others.

The Karnataka polls are in focus nationally. It is the only state ruled by the BJP in South India. The Congress is desperately looking to return to power. The BJP desperately tries to retain power in the lone state it has held on to in the South. Janata Dal (Secular), the third largest party in Karnataka, is anxiously waiting for gains from the losses of the other two. It is understandable that in such a scenario, sheer desperation is driving efforts to tarnish and belittle rivals as effectively as possible to woo the voters to win the polls. Political parties are brewing narratives without evidence or facts to malign each other. Political campaigns so far have been dominated by personal attacks launched on one another, excluding more relevant issues of concern from the sphere of debates or arguments.

Aristotle, the ancient Greek philosopher and polymath, had postulated three types of argumentative appeals—logos, which appeals to the logical reasoning of the audience; ethos, which appeals to ethical values; and pathos, which appeals to emotions. Unfortunately, the political campaign in Karnataka is increasingly getting centred on pathos, trying to incite anger and invoke sympathy among the electorate by using personal attacks and baseless narratives rather than logical reasoning or ethics.

A similar trend in the USA post the 1990s led Congressman Jim Cooper to retort in 2011: “This (the US Congress) is not a collegial body anymore. It is more like gang behaviour. Members walk into the chamber full of hatred.” As Karnataka moves closer to filling up its chamber (the Vidhana Sabha or Assembly) afresh post the May 10 polls, one wonders how the voters will vote: will they vote with an “informed choice” based on understanding the issues before them, or with an “impressed choice” based on being influenced by political leaders and candidates launching personal attacks on each other?

