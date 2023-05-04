Advance notice for marriage no shield, curbs liberty, safety

If true love is an ‘ever-fixed mark’ in the words of the Bard, then indeed the Special Marriage Act of 1954 is an effort to test its constancy, placing in the path of inter-faith, inter-caste couples—lovers, in short, given Indian society’s demand for strict endogamy—impediments unique only to them. The patriarchal nature of the Act has come up in the marriage equality hearings before the Constitution bench of the Supreme Court. Specifically, the requirement that the parties provide an advance notice of 30 days, with details to be published in the registrar’s office to invite public objections, has come under challenge as invasive and discriminatory. The provision is seen as discriminatory as it places an unusual burden specifically on couples seeking to marry under the Act when marriages under various personal laws face no such requirement. Similarly, the provision invades these couples’ privacy but places their personal information in the public domain.

The SC noted that the provision is patriarchal and antiquated, as have other high courts. However, while the law may be rooted in colonial mores, it must be read, with urgency, in the context of real violence that is wrought by families upon their errant children, adults though they may be, and the vigilantism that has been empowered in recent years by bogeys such as ‘love jihad’. Ironically, the dangers posed by this public exposure, mandated by law, have forced some couples to opt for conversion, which would allow them to marry under personal laws rather than use an Act ostensibly aimed at allowing them to wed while maintaining distinct religious identities. Even then, parents and the judiciary have found ways to infantilise adult women, as seen in the case of Kerala’s Hadiya, and deny them the ability to exercise agency and freedom of choice.

No doubt, if the SC provides marriage equality under the Special Marriage Act without removing this provision,LGBTQIA+ couples, already vulnerable and marginalised in India, will also be put at risk of violence from families and vigilante groups. While the intent of the Act may have been to ensure that none are marrying without fulfilling the requirements of the law (of age, no prior marriage, etc.), in practice, the provision has been wielded as a weapon to reinforce caste and religious endogamy, control women and void them of the agency. The provision is discriminatory and an invasion of privacy by the State and society, and it is well past time for it to go.

If true love is an ‘ever-fixed mark’ in the words of the Bard, then indeed the Special Marriage Act of 1954 is an effort to test its constancy, placing in the path of inter-faith, inter-caste couples—lovers, in short, given Indian society’s demand for strict endogamy—impediments unique only to them. The patriarchal nature of the Act has come up in the marriage equality hearings before the Constitution bench of the Supreme Court. Specifically, the requirement that the parties provide an advance notice of 30 days, with details to be published in the registrar’s office to invite public objections, has come under challenge as invasive and discriminatory. The provision is seen as discriminatory as it places an unusual burden specifically on couples seeking to marry under the Act when marriages under various personal laws face no such requirement. Similarly, the provision invades these couples’ privacy but places their personal information in the public domain. The SC noted that the provision is patriarchal and antiquated, as have other high courts. However, while the law may be rooted in colonial mores, it must be read, with urgency, in the context of real violence that is wrought by families upon their errant children, adults though they may be, and the vigilantism that has been empowered in recent years by bogeys such as ‘love jihad’. Ironically, the dangers posed by this public exposure, mandated by law, have forced some couples to opt for conversion, which would allow them to marry under personal laws rather than use an Act ostensibly aimed at allowing them to wed while maintaining distinct religious identities. Even then, parents and the judiciary have found ways to infantilise adult women, as seen in the case of Kerala’s Hadiya, and deny them the ability to exercise agency and freedom of choice. No doubt, if the SC provides marriage equality under the Special Marriage Act without removing this provision,LGBTQIA+ couples, already vulnerable and marginalised in India, will also be put at risk of violence from families and vigilante groups. While the intent of the Act may have been to ensure that none are marrying without fulfilling the requirements of the law (of age, no prior marriage, etc.), in practice, the provision has been wielded as a weapon to reinforce caste and religious endogamy, control women and void them of the agency. The provision is discriminatory and an invasion of privacy by the State and society, and it is well past time for it to go.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });