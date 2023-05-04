Home Opinions Editorials

Advance notice for marriage no shield, curbs liberty, safety

The SC noted that the provision is patriarchal and antiquated, as have other high courts.

Published: 04th May 2023 01:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2023 01:14 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

A file photo of the Supreme Court of India, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | PTI)

If true love is an ‘ever-fixed mark’ in the words of the Bard, then indeed the Special Marriage Act of 1954 is an effort to test its constancy, placing in the path of inter-faith, inter-caste couples—lovers, in short, given Indian society’s demand for strict endogamy—impediments unique only to them. The patriarchal nature of the Act has come up in the marriage equality hearings before the Constitution bench of the Supreme Court. Specifically, the requirement that the parties provide an advance notice of 30 days, with details to be published in the registrar’s office to invite public objections, has come under challenge as invasive and discriminatory. The provision is seen as discriminatory as it places an unusual burden specifically on couples seeking to marry under the Act when marriages under various personal laws face no such requirement. Similarly, the provision invades these couples’ privacy but places their personal information in the public domain.

The SC noted that the provision is patriarchal and antiquated, as have other high courts. However, while the law may be rooted in colonial mores, it must be read, with urgency, in the context of real violence that is wrought by families upon their errant children, adults though they may be, and the vigilantism that has been empowered in recent years by bogeys such as ‘love jihad’. Ironically, the dangers posed by this public exposure, mandated by law, have forced some couples to opt for conversion, which would allow them to marry under personal laws rather than use an Act ostensibly aimed at allowing them to wed while maintaining distinct religious identities. Even then, parents and the judiciary have found ways to infantilise adult women, as seen in the case of Kerala’s Hadiya, and deny them the ability to exercise agency and freedom of choice.

No doubt, if the SC provides marriage equality under the Special Marriage Act without removing this provision,LGBTQIA+ couples, already vulnerable and marginalised in India, will also be put at risk of violence from families and vigilante groups. While the intent of the Act may have been to ensure that none are marrying without fulfilling the requirements of the law (of age, no prior marriage, etc.), in practice, the provision has been wielded as a weapon to reinforce caste and religious endogamy, control women and void them of the agency. The provision is discriminatory and an invasion of privacy by the State and society, and it is well past time for it to go.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supreme Court
India Matters
Indian Wrestlers, Vinesh Phogat, Sangeeta Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, along with DCW Chief Swati Maliwal addresses a Press Conference at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. (Photo | Praveen Negi)
Delhi Police barricades border entries to stop wrestlers' supporters from coming to Jantar Mantar
Wreckage of an Indian Army helicopter after it crashed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district. At least three people, including its pilot and co-pilot, were injured in the incident. (Photo | PTI)
Army chopper crashes in J-K's Kishtwar district, casualties not known
NCP leader Sharad Pawar (L) with former Maharashtra CM and MVA ally Uddhav Thackeray. (File Photo | PTI)
Uddhav Thackeray failed to quell revolt, surrendered with no effort to save government: Sharad Pawar
Nobel laureate Amartya Sen (Photo | PTI)
Amartya Sen moves HC against Visva-Bharati's eviction order

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp