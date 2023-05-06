Home Opinions Editorials

GST inflows high, time to cast tax net wider

In its six years of existence, the indirect tax reform has undergone several fine-tunings, yet it remains a work in progress.

Published: 06th May 2023 12:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2023 12:33 AM   |  A+A-

GST

Express Illustration

In her first budget speech in July 2019, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman indicated that GST collections would likely stabilise from FY22. The Covid-19 pandemic and the resultant economic slowdown were nowhere in the picture then, yet the promised star performance began rolling out. Gross collections stood at Rs 18 lakh crore in FY23, while monthly collections averaged Rs 1.5 lakh crore, thanks to the widening tax base and higher compliance. FY23 saw the highest-ever haul, so proponents see the sustained buoyancy in collections, notwithstanding global uncertainties, as a sign of India’s resilience. But critics rightly remind us that GST being a consumption tax, high inflation throughout FY23 played a significant role in cranking up numbers. If inflation eases this fiscal, reaching the ambitious monthly target of Rs 2 lakh crore collections or even sustaining the prevailing Rs 1.4–1.5 lakh crore monthly average should be possible, provided the government undertakes tax reforms.

In its six years of existence, the indirect tax reform has undergone several fine-tunings, yet it remains a work in progress. Though initial distractions like invoice mismatches, refund delays, and input tax credit uncertainties were ironed out, there are several areas that need immediate attention. Be it the setting up of appellate tribunals or dispute resolution mechanisms, the GST Council must summon strength and speed given the backlog of existing disputes. It should also revisit the contentious issue of rate rationalisation. In a 2015 study, then Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian indicated 15.5% as the revenue-neutral rate. But the latest studies indicate otherwise. An EY study last year found that merging existing rates into anything below 18% leads to revenue loss. Instead, several studies suggest 8%, 15% and 30% slabs to raise the GST-to-GDP ratio, which barely moved an inch compared to the pre-GST era.

Currently, GST has four slabs—5%, 12%, 18% and 28%—besides an exempt list including everyday essential items. Interestingly, a significant number of products fall under the exempt list and the 5% slab; given our socio-economic inequalities, these shouldn’t be tweaked. Likewise, the 28% slab includes luxury and sin goods, some of which also attract an additional cess. One sure way to raise collections without tinkering with rates is to bring petroleum products, real estate, alcohol and electricity under GST. Given the resistance from the states, if not as a whole, the Council can start small.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GST tax Nirmala Sitharaman
India Matters
KPCC president DK Shivakumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Congress will win over 140 seats, will abide by party's decision on CM: DK Shivakumar
Britain's King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort pose for a photograph, in the Blue Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace, London. (Photo | AP)
29-year-old Bengal woman designs dress for Queen Camilla, brooch for King Charles III
Congress leaders Kumari Selja and Kiran Choudhary with wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Sangeeta Phogat during the wrestlers' protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, May 5, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: India's top grapplers form two panels to decide future
Locals at the site after an Army helicopter crashed in a forested, hilly area in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, Thursday, May 4, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Army grounds ALH Dhruv fleet following May 4 crash in J&K

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp