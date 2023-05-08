Kerala boat tragedy: No lessons learnt from past mistakes

The operator compromised all security measures stipulated for tourist’s vessels and packed the boat with tourists to double its capacity without even providing enough life jackets. Initial reports indicate that the boat did not have the mandatory registration from the ports department and had not undergone the check to confirm it was indeed fit to carry tourists. It was a fishing boat converted into a tourist boat after cosmetic changes. The operator did not follow the condition that there should not be any service after 6 pm. Some persons who bought tickets for the journey backed out after seeing the lack of security measures. What’s shocking is that the boat operator’s lapses and violations had been reported to the officials concerned earlier, but there was no action.