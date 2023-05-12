Climate woes: Insure farmers at the earliest
It is one of the great ironies that despite all political parties swearing by the welfare of the farmers and announcing a plethora of promises, the farming community continues to reel under heavy losses year after year. Agricultural production has drastically improved if one examines the post-1947 era, but the farmers’ lot hasn’t changed much—which can only mean there is something intrinsically wrong with the way successive governments have treated the sector after the initial reforms.
The recent unseasonal rains and hailstorms in Telangana and several other states have brought this issue back to the fore. What was the reaction of the respective state governments? Announcement of compensation ranging from Rs 10,000 per acre in Telangana to Rs 15,000 in Punjab. The question to be asked is whether the amount has been calculated scientifically. And the larger point is if this measure is sustainable in the long term. For instance, in Telangana, crops, mainly paddy, on at least five lakh acres, are estimated to have been damaged.
TNIE has reported the plight of several farmers who had to cough up at least Rs 30,000 per acre and are now staring at losses and a possible debt trap. The compensation, according to them, is simply not enough. Caught between the vagaries of nature and the lethargic attitude of the official apparatus, many farmers, particularly tenant farmers and small and marginal farmers, are in despair. There are approximately 71 lakh farmers in Telangana, and nationwide, the numbers are staggeringly high at about 119 million. Their welfare is essential if the country is to have a robust economy.
Telangana implements various schemes for the farming community, like the Rythu Bandhu, an investment support program, and free power supply, among others. It has also improved irrigation facilities, resulting in record production of paddy and other crops. But it doesn’t have an insurance policy for farmers. With climate change becoming a formidable problem, the state government must draft a comprehensive safety net including insurance, accessibility to bank loans, timely loan waivers, and proper storage facilities. It withdrew from the PM’s Fasal Bhima Yojana, terming it useless, but data from the previous years when it was in force shows that farmers did get coverage. Several states have exited the scheme, but that is no solution. If it is useless, as the state government says, it should come up with its own.