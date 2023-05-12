Climate woes: Insure farmers at the earliest

Telangana implements various schemes for the farming community, like the Rythu Bandhu, an investment support program, and free power supply, among others. It has also improved irrigation facilities, resulting in record production of paddy and other crops. But it doesn’t have an insurance policy for farmers. With climate change becoming a formidable problem, the state government must draft a comprehensive safety net including insurance, accessibility to bank loans, timely loan waivers, and proper storage facilities. It withdrew from the PM’s Fasal Bhima Yojana, terming it useless, but data from the previous years when it was in force shows that farmers did get coverage. Several states have exited the scheme, but that is no solution. If it is useless, as the state government says, it should come up with its own.