SEBI probe into Adani group now tied in knots

The situation has become curious, with the Union finance ministry reiterating that the Adani Group has, in fact, been probed by SEBI since 2016 on compliance with regulations. Some corporate groups have meanwhile questioned SEBI’s neutrality. If the apex court-appointed panel headed by Justice A M Sapre on the Adani imbroglio could file its report by May 8, why was SEBI dragging its feet, they have asked. Fortunately for SEBI, the Supreme Court did not have time to hear the matter on Monday and has deferred it by two months when the court reassembles after the summer break. These two months should be used to settle the disquiet on the Adani imbroglio.