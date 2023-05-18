Governance must take precedence over camp politics in Karnataka

The euphoria of a massive mandate in Karnataka appeared to evaporate for the Congress party, caught in a conundrum over who will be chief minister. But the party finally got its act together. It hammered out a post-midnight power- sharing formula, appointing Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah as chief minister and KPCC President D K Shivakumar as deputy chief minister. Senior Congress leaders had the unenviable task of brokering a deal between the two strongmen—mass leader Siddaramaiah and master organiser D K Shivakumar—who had both dug their heels in for the CM’s post. It was a tussle foretold: both leaders have their mass following, have contributed significantly to the Congress, and were legitimate claimants to chief ministership.

For now, though, they have pledged to work for the state and deliver on the party manifesto. With five years ahead of them, it would be wise to keep aside power struggles and camp politics and work out an amicable equation. Throughout the election campaign and Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar put up a united front, though there were whispers of acrimony and displays of personal ambition. Power games do not bode well for the party that has finally shaken off its habitual limbo and won a big victory. Creating two power centres has been a Congress failing; the party does not appear to have learnt its lesson from the Madhya Pradesh fiasco—where Jyotiraditya Scindia walked out with his loyalists and joined the BJP—and the Rajasthan struggle, where Sachin Pilot is giving CM Ashok Gehlot an agonising time. It must avoid repeating this in Karnataka, especially with Lok Sabha elections just a year away.

While a delay in picking the CM is not unusual—the Congress claims it followed a democratic, consultative process—the party must now hasten the cabinet formation. It must factor in various castes and communities and other big leaders who will demand a slice of the power pie. The Lingayats and minorities played a vital role in the Congress’ victory and hope for a meaty chunk. Various mutts are also bound to have their say. The party must take everyone along and get down to the real business of governance. The people have voted for peace, change and relief from the burden of high prices, and are now impatient to benefit from the Congress’ guarantee schemes.

